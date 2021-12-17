‘We lost everything’: Fire guts Rohingya refugee camp at Haryana’s Nuh

On Thursday morning, Mohammad Hassan, 30, fervently dug through the charred remains of his shanty, which was destroyed in a fire Wednesday. Amid smoke and stench of burnt rubber and plastic, he picked up a sewing machine and some charred pages of his son’s notebook. Standing beside him, his wife Nuruda, broke down.

“We have lost everything. All our savings, belongings, documents are gone. We had been saving for our daughter’s marriage,” said Hassan, a labourer.

A fire broke out at a Rohingya camp in Chandeni-2 camp in Ferozepur Namka village, Nuh on Wednesday evening, gutting 32 shanties and displacing 102 people. Officials said no casualties were reported and the fire, suspected to have been caused by a short circuit in a wire, took more than an hour to douse.

Noor Begum, whose house was among the first to be burnt down, said she heard cries of people and rushed out as a loose electricity cable hit her head. “At 7.45 pm, I saw that some electricity cables had snapped and the roof of our shanty was on fire. I grabbed my children and ran out. There was no time to gather belongings. Several gas cylinders burst as one house after another was ablaze. I saw my house reduce to ashes before me,” said Begum.

As other refugees stood in a line to collect dry rations from the administration, Begum stood in distress. “I do not want to eat. Where do I go? I had saved some gold and Rs 30,000 cash for my elder daughter’s wedding. I have lost all of it,” she added.

Kamal Hussain spent at least an hour rummaging through the burnt belongings, looking for his UNHCR (United Nations High Commissioner for Refugees) card. His neighbour, Mohammad Juber, yelled, “Everything is burnt. What are you even looking for?”

Hussain, a vegetable vendor, who has been staying at the camp since 2012 with his 10 family members, said, “Most of the houses here are built of bamboo and covered with plastic sheets, jute and tarpaulin, so the fire spread quickly. We tried to douse it using buckets of water from a well. But, in vain. After evacuating people and children, I returned hoping to retrieve some things, but it’s all gutted. It’s winter and we have lost all our garments. We spent the night in a school nearby and others slept in a madrasa and mosque.”

Officials said they had arranged a temporary shelter for the refugees at a school nearby, but they were more comfortable staying in a school run for refugees in a village across the road. Saloni Sharma, SDM, Nuh, said, “A short circuit is suspected to be the reason, but the exact cause is yet to be ascertained. We distributed blankets, food, water and dry ration kits, and are coordinating with the sarpanch to identify temporary accommodation. Two halls have been identified for this purpose.”

Ali Johar, assistant secretary, Rohingya Refugee Committee Haryana, recalled other incidents of fires at refugee camps and said: “We have requested the administration to give some panchayati land on rent, where we can build houses with bricks, to avoid such incidents in the future.”