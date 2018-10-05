Rohingya in Delhi get verification forms

Police said the activity is to verify those who are new and don’t have UNHRC refugee cards. (Abhinav Saha) Police said the activity is to verify those who are new and don’t have UNHRC refugee cards. (Abhinav Saha)

A detailed “nationality verification form”, titled “personal data form”, has been sent out to Rohingya living in the capital by Delhi Police on Tuesday.

A letter by DCP (Special Branch) to DCPs of Dwarka, northeast, southeast and west districts states, “As per the communication received from Ministry of Home Affairs, the Embassy of Myanmar has provided a separate nationality verification form for the Rohingya immigrants residing in various parts of Delhi and will not entertain any other form.”

A senior police officer said, “Some of them have acquired ration and other cards illegally and those are not valid for Rohingyas… the aim of the form is to verify their details.”

Questions range from name, gender, parents’ name, nationality, religion, and occupation to height, eye colour, current occupation, details of siblings and children as well as ‘foreign experience’ of travelling abroad. A similar form was circulated last October. “While many are registered with the UNHCR, this activity is to verify those who are new and don’t have UNHCR refugee cards…,” the senior officer said.

