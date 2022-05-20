Robots will help douse fires in Delhi: ‘Remote controlled, will save lives’

In a bid to make it safer for firefighters, and reach congested and narrow lanes easily, the Delhi government has procured automatic remote-controlled fire fighting robots to douse massive fires in the city.

According to government officials, this is a first-of-its-kind technique and machine procured by any city or state in the country for fire safety. With a capacity to cover a distance of upto 100 meters, the automatic robots will be able to douse fires in narrow streets, basements, chemical tanks, factories, and climb stairs and break glasses.

“Our government has procured remote-controlled fire fighting machines. Our brave firemen can now fight fires from a safe distance of upto 100 meters. This will help reduce collateral damage and save precious lives,” said Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal.

Currently, the government has purchased two remote-controlled robots on a trial basis. After monitoring the results of the trial period, the government will purchase more such machines, said officials.

“For the first time, such remote control robots have been introduced in the country with the ability to control fires remotely. These robots will prove to be major troubleshooters for firefighters. After the induction of these robots, there will be a drastic reduction in the risk that the firefighters put themselves through,” said Water Minister Satyendar Jain.

Besides, these robots can release water at high pressure at the rate of 2,400 litres per minute. The robot is also equipped with a wireless remote attached that helps in controlling the spray of water. These features will help to douse fires immediately at places where firemen and fire tenders find it difficult to reach.

Explaining the features of the robots, officials said these remote-controlled robotic machines are made of such material as an army tank that can resist fire, smoke, and heat, among other materials. Similar to army tanks, it is equipped with a crawler belt above its tires. This belt allows the robot to move easily into congested places and gain access to hard-to-reach spots. It also has a ventilation fan to keep the machine cool.

Atul Garg, Director of Delhi Fire Service (DFS), said, “Every robot is equipped with water pipes, and is controlled using a wireless remote. The robot upon reaching the site can extract smoke caused by the fire built up in the building through its ventilation system. These robots make use of high water pressure to douse the fire, spraying 2,400 litres of water in a minute. The spray installed in them emits small droplets and scatters it up to an area of 100 meters.”

The machines are equipped with high-resolution cameras to show clear pictures of the fire. Further, the government has also provided special training to firefighters to operate the robot. A separate SOP has also been prepared on how, when, and under which circumstances the fire can be controlled.

“There is an increase in cases of large-scale fire incidents every year, during scorching summer days. The robots were bought from an Austrian company. A few months ago the fire incident that happened in the PVC market of Tikri Kalan was controlled with the help of these robots,” said Jain.