Robotics competition for Delhi school children launches this week

A robotics league for students of Delhi, especially targeting government school students, will begin this week.

The Delhi Robotics League, organised by the Delhi Directorate of Education, will be launched on December 16 in a programme that will be live-streamed to all Delhi government schools and government-aided schools.

The programme will be held at Dr B R Ambedkar SOSE, Surajmal Vihar, on December 16 at 12 pm. Private schools will also be able to join the live stream. The competition, open to all Delhi schools, will continue till June 2023.

“Robotics has emerged as a promising field in education and NEP 2020 has given special emphasis on educational opportunities to learn robotics and artificial intelligence…The idea of this competition is to nurture excellence in robotics within school students,” reads the circular to schools about the event.

The programme is meant for secondary school students of Classes IX and X. While announcing the government’s intent to launch this programme earlier this year, Director of Education Himanshu Gupta had said that the department would help school students to prepare for this programme through special training.