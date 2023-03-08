For robbing elderly woman and granddaughter at knife-point, 2 from Madhya Pradesh-based gang held

Nearly a year after a 68-year-old woman and her five-year-old granddaughter were robbed at knifepoint at their home in South Delhi’s Anand Lok, police Tuesday arrested two accused. The men are alleged members of a Madhya Pradesh-based gang. They had allegedly robbed diamond and gold jewellery worth Rs 4 crore from the woman’s home.

The Delhi Police Special Cell said the arrested accused, Rocky Pardi and Giriraj, along with their gang members, mainly targeted individuals in MP, Rajasthan and Delhi. However, police said Rocky wanted the gang to target richer victims.

“Last year, they came to Delhi with 5-6 other gang members. They started selling balloons and toys in posh areas such as GK, Defence Colony and Hauz Khas. This was their cover to conduct a recce. They then found a house in Anand Lok. The owner, Ritika Sharma, mostly stayed alone and the family has an export business,” said an officer.

The Special Cell said the men allegedly formed two groups and started following family members and staff of the house. DCP (Special Cell) Ingit Pratap Singh said, “In April, they met around 5 pm to share all the information they had collected and left for the house at 11 pm. They stayed outside till 2 am. They didn’t break the door and used screwdrivers to open window grills. They searched all the rooms but most of them were locked. They then found one room where the old room was sleeping with the granddaughter.”

The gang allegedly picked up the almirah from the room and were dragging it when the woman woke up. “They threatened to hurt her and her granddaughter. The duo got scared and were also tied up. The men took all the diamond and gold jewellery which was later estimated to be worth Rs 4 crore,” said an officer.

DCP Singh said the first arrest in the case of one Raja Pardi was made on January 11 this year.

“On Monday, the other accused had come to meet their associates and plan further robberies. Our team had been tracking their movements and had identified all of them after Raja’s arrest. When the men were on their way to meet their associate, we caught them at Metro Flyover, Dwarka.”

Advertisement

Police said that during interrogation, Giriraj revealed that he allegedly started committing thefts and robberies in 2010. He was arrested and later released on bail in 2017. Police said that Rocky told them that he joined the gang in 2013 and is allegedly involved in 11 cases, including those of murder, Arms Act and robbery.

“The men said they targeted houses which were often locked during night or houses where only women members were present. They were committing small thefts in MP but later formed an organised gang and targeted people in Delhi, UP, Rajasthan and Punjab. Rocky had become the leader of the gang,” added DCP Singh.