Robbery scare at Delhi bank after ‘customer’ whips out gun, fires in air

Posing as a customer, a 30-year-old man allegedly tried to rob an HDFC Bank in Model Town, said police Tuesday, adding that he has been arrested.

The accused threatened bank officials and security guards with a pistol. Police sources said bank staffers thought the accused had a fake gun, and to prove them wrong, he fired five shots in the air.

Though nobody was hurt, staffers panicked and immediately called police. Locals outside the bank also rushed to inform police who then sent teams to the bank. The accused was overpowered and subsequently arrested, police said.

The incident took place around 2.30 pm. The accused, Raja, entered the bank and met with a bank official. “He posed as a customer and started talking about withdrawing cash. When the bank staffer asked for his cheque, he pulled out a pistol and threatened everyone. However, staffers thought he was bluffing and tried to catch him. The accused pointed the pistol towards the roof and fired five times,” said an officer.

A passerby rushed to a policeman who was on patrolling duty and informed him about the incident, police said.

Jitendra Meena, DCP (Northwest), said, “A PCR call was received at 2.40 pm from the HDFC Bank branch at Gujrawala in Model Town. A patrolling team reached the branch and overpowered the armed robber. The personnel caught him and nobody was hurt.”

The accused works as a tailor. During interrogation, he revealed that his plan was to allegedly rob Rs 1 crore. “He got into a heated argument with his boss a day ago. He told us he was humiliated for no reason. He then challenged his boss saying, ‘tujhse zyada ameer banke dikhauga’ and left,” said a police source. He planned the bank robbery after seeing heist movies on television, said police.

Advertisement

Raja was brought to the police station where his semi-automatic pistol, two magazines, seven live and five empty cartridges were seized from him.