Robbers loot Ghaziabad metal works firm after employees held at gunpoint

The Ghaziabad police have begun the search for armed miscreants who allegedly held the employees of a metal works firm at gunpoint Friday and looted lead and copper scrap metals worth several lakhs of rupees, police said. The incident happened in the industrial area under the jurisdiction of the Vijay Nagar police station.

A senior police officer said that a case has been registered and five teams have been deployed to nab the burglars.

“There were 3 to 4 robbers who barged into the Gupta Metal Works factory. They made the security guards prisoners and looted lead and copper scrap metal items kept there,” said SP City-2 Gyanendra Singh said.

Anup Gupta, the proprietor of the company, said that the perpetrators brandishing firearms tied up two of his employees and looted 5,500 kg of copper and 1,000 kg of lead scrap metals worth around Rs 40 lakh. A large number of robbers might have been involved in the exercise, Gupta told the police.

As soon as he came to know about the robbery around 5.30 pm, Gupta tried to reach out to the police on the emergency number, but in vain. He then contacted the office of the SSP.