Robbers make off with Rs 12 lakh from warehouse in Greater Noida

Three men stole Rs 12 lakh from a warehouse of a major online shopping portal in Greater Noida’s Surajpur area early on Sunday morning.

Police said security guards at the site were asleep at the time.

DCP (Central) Ram Badan Singh, “There were two security guards, one inside and one at the main gate. Both were asleep. There were three robbers who took away the cash box containing Rs 12 lakh.”

Police at Surajpur police station said part of the robbery was caught on camera. However, the culprits have not yet been identified as all three of them had concealed their faces with bike helmets. Police said in a statement, “Four teams have been formed to unveil the incident by registering an FIR in connection with the robbery in the… warehouse under Surajpur police station area.”

A case has been filed at Surajpur police station under IPC section 392 (robbery).