Roads to monuments, a new Delhi to greet G20 delegates next year

Recarpeting key routes such as Mathura Road and the India Gate circle, sprucing up monuments with designer lights, and installing of paintings and statues at roundabouts — the national capital is set to get a mega makeover ahead of the G20 leaders’ summit in September next year.

Senior officials told The Sunday Express that since the summit is a national-level event, multiple agencies and departments under the Central and Delhi governments — Public Works Department (PWD), Delhi Jal Board, Municipal Corporation of Delhi, Delhi Development Authority, New Delhi Municipal Council, among others — will be required to work in synergy.

“The main focus will be on infrastructure, water, cleanliness, improvement of green cover, curbing air pollution, and maintenance of monuments. Delhi government departments like PWD look after major roads, water comes under the Delhi Jal Board… and so does the environment department. All these departments are working together to revamp Delhi,” said an official.

As part of the beautification project, the PWD has been instructed to recarpet roads that will be frequently used by dignitaries — Mathura Road, the ITO-Bhairon Marg stretch, India Gate circle and roads leading up to Pragati Maidan. For this, the deadline is February.

PWD is also redeveloping an 8-km stretch from Dhaula Kuan to Indira Gandhi International Airport as diplomats will come via these roads. The department will also focus on beautification of these roads, as well as flyovers and bridges, with street art.

The NDMC, under whose jurisdiction prominent hotels and embassies fall, has also begun preparations. “Pragati Maidan, the Lutyens’ Zone and India Gate, where delegates will mostly be staying and travelling to, largely come under NDMC and PWD,” said an official.

Besides this, all roundabouts and prominent locations will also sport sculptures such as Make in India lions, artefacts and paintings. “There are plans to revamp circles and roundabouts with segregated footpaths, pavements and crossing facilities. Decorative street lights and green belts with a variety of plants are also being developed to beautify the area.”

Advertisement

The PWD is also planning to develop green spaces and biodiversity zones on the sidewalks of Mathura Road. “There is space available on the road and the newly built underpasses. To give an aesthetic look, we are planning to plant seasonal plants and set up biodiversity zones,” said an official.

Other plans include pedestrianisation of roads, waste management, travel and transportation arrangements, and setting up drinking water kiosks.

Officials said a meeting was held in this regard earlier this week and tenders will be floated soon for executing work on the ground. “The department is currently working on the estimates. Once it is ready, it will be sent for approval and tenders will be floated for development of roads,” said officials.

Advertisement

Delhi Lieutenant Governor Vinai Kumar Saxena also held several meetings recently with departments and officials concerned to take stock of preparations.

With the summit to be held on September 9-10, coinciding with the monsoon season, officials said focus will also be on tackling waterlogging, which is a perpetual problem and can become an embarrassment during the event. To this end, departments concerned have been directed to begin desilting and redeveloping drain lines.

Further, popular monuments including Qutub Minar, Red Fort, Jama Masjid and Humayun’s Tomb will be decorated with designer lights. “These are the places that delegates and foreign dignitaries will be visiting. Streetlights, decorative lamps and other infrastructural developments will be our areas of focus,” said an official.