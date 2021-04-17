Roads empty, markets shut as Delhi enters weekend curfew

Connaught Place in New Delhi wears a deserted look on Friday night owing to the weekend curfew. (PTI)

Roads, markets and buses across Delhi were largely empty from Saturday morning, as the weekend curfew began in the city.

Apart from essential service providers working in pharmacies, grocery shops, hospitals, some restaurants, police stations, and banks, a majority of the National Capital’s residents appeared to have stayed at home.

There were few passengers onboard public transport vehicles, including buses, in most parts of the city. The only exception was near major hospitals like AIIMS and Safdarjung, where more people were seen taking public transport.

All the major markets – such as the Sarojini Nagar, Connaught Place, Lajpat Nagar, South Extension, Chandni Chowk – have closed their shutters to the public. Only a few shops providing essential services remain open. These include pharmacies, grocery stores, some food outlets and banks.

Many daily wagers, such as rickshaw pullers, who were on the road, expressed their discontent over losing their livelihood. Near Jangpura, Mohammad Sultan (40), a rickshaw puller from Bihar said, “Everyone is dying of the illness but the poor are dying more – we have no form of stable sustenance during the COVID-19 period, our local food outlets have closed, and we will have no work this weekend. It is very difficult for us, as we come to the city only to earn; no one wants to leave their families but we must.”

At various points in central and south Delhi the Delhi police have set up checkpoints, often stopping vehicles and asking them for proof to show that their movement qualifies as ‘essential’.

One police official at Jangpura said, “We are stopping those without a pass, and asking people to show proof of where they are going. There are many people who are roaming around aimlessly – and are not able to provide any proof, and we are taking action against them. But, we have not been able to stop everyone.”

Major parks such as Nehru Park and Lodhi Garden remain open to public at the normal timings. S Chellaiah, director of the horticulture department of the New Delhi Municipal Council said, “We are not stopping anyone from entering the parks, nor putting any time restrictions, as these are nature parks and not amusement-entertainment parks. But lesser public was there at these parks today.”

Municipal services, such as the collection of garbage, watering of plants, and sweeping of the roads, continue too. Even food delivery service agents were on the roads, as restaurants have been given permission for continuing the service of home delivery. At some areas, some vegetable vendors were also present, as some people flocked to them for the essential supplies.