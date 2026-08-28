50-km roads cleared this week: Gurgaon anti-encroachment drive now shifts focus to footpaths, cycle tracks

Twenty-three days after assuring the Supreme Court that all illegal encroachments within its jurisdiction would be removed within two weeks, the Gurugram Metropolitan Development Authority (GMDA) has reclaimed 49.5 kilometres of road space this week, as per data shared by officials.

While earlier drives mainly targeted arterial roads, the focus this week was on freeing up footpaths, cycle tracks, and pedestrian walkways from commercial spillover and illegal construction.

Shedding routine warnings for direct action, the authority deployed heavy machinery and multi-departmental teams on Monday, Wednesday and Thursday to dismantle permanent sheds, concrete ramps, and scrap shops that have long choked the city’s right of way (ROW).