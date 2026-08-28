50-km roads cleared this week: Gurgaon anti-encroachment drive now shifts focus to footpaths, cycle tracks

Twenty-three days after assuring the Supreme Court that all illegal encroachments within its jurisdiction would be removed within two weeks, the Gurugram Metropolitan Development Authority (GMDA) has reclaimed 49.5 kilometres of road space this week, as per data shared by officials.
While earlier drives mainly targeted arterial roads, the focus this week was on freeing up footpaths, cycle tracks, and pedestrian walkways from commercial spillover and illegal construction.
Shedding routine warnings for direct action, the authority deployed heavy machinery and multi-departmental teams on Monday, Wednesday and Thursday to dismantle permanent sheds, concrete ramps, and scrap shops that have long choked the city’s right of way (ROW).
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Right of way (ROW) refers to public land legally meant for unobstructed roads, footpaths, utilities, and emergency access.
The week’s tally
The enforcement drive cleared 16 km on Monday despite the rain, targeting stretches across Sectors 30 to 41, Sohna Road, and Sectors 60 to 67, officials said.
On Wednesday, operations scaled up to cover 18.5 km, with a specific mandate to reclaim spaces meant for pedestrians and cyclists. Corridors like MG Road, Gwal Pahari Road, and Sectors 27 and 28 saw the removal of illegal boards, slum clusters, and vendor carts, a GMDA spokesperson said.
Crucially, teams inspected the upscale Golf Course Road and Vyapar Kendra Road, removing obstructive iron grills and forcing shopkeepers to pull back goods that were eating into pedestrian pathways.
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Another 15 km was reclaimed on Thursday. Acting on complaints from residents about severe traffic bottlenecks, bulldozers tore down permanent commercial sheds extending 10 to 15 feet onto Basai Road. More than 10 earthmovers were pressed into action across newer sectors (101 to 106) to clear scrap yards, unauthorised nurseries, and concrete ramps built over public land.
Stilt parking ‘misuse’
Alongside the road clearances, authorities are tightening the noose around building code violations. District Town Planner (Enforcement) Amit Madholia Thursday issued a stern warning against the rampant commercial misuse of stilt parking areas.
Converting these mandated parking floors into paying guest accommodations, guest houses or shops is illegal and will invite immediate sealing and demolition, he said. Madholia underlined that the ongoing crackdown will ensure strict compliance with Supreme Court and High Court directives, asserting that the actions are not targeted at individuals but are necessary to restore planned urban development.
Tackling return of squatters
Recognising the city’s chronic problem of quick re-encroachment once the bulldozers leave, GMDA Chief Executive Officer PC Meena has mandated strict post-demolition surveillance across the cleared stretches.
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To bridge the gap between periodic enforcement and daily monitoring, the authority has also launched a public anti-encroachment portal, urging residents to report unauthorised structures — a move aimed at crowdsourcing vigilance and keeping the city’s footpaths clear.
Meanwhile, Dr Atulya Tripathi, a resident of a highrise at Sector 102, said, “Only the small tin shops and tea stalls have been removed, but what about the bigger ones? Aren’t those encroachment?”
Abhimanyu Hazarika is a Senior Correspondent with The Indian Express, based in Gurgaon. He covers southern Haryana.
Education
- Post-Graduate Diploma in Print Media, Asian College of Journalism (Class of 2020)
- B.A. (Hons) Liberal Arts with a major in Political Science, Symbiosis School for Liberal Arts (Class of 2019)
Professional Experience
Before joining The Indian Express, he worked with Bar & Bench (legal journalism) and Frontline magazine, where he developed experience in court reporting, legal analysis, and long-form investigative features.
Reporting Interests
His work centres on civic accountability, environmental policy, urban infrastructure and culture, crime and law enforcement, and their intersections with politics and governance in and around Gurgaon.
Recent Coverage (2025)
- Crime: Reported on the recovery of 350 kg of explosives and an AK-47 from a rented house in Faridabad, linked to the 2025 Red Fort car explosion case (November 11, 2025).
- Environmental policy: Covered protests outside a Haryana minister’s residence against a Supreme Court order that environmentalists argue could allow mining and real estate development on large parts of the Aravalli hills (December 21, 2025).
- Pollution control measures: Co-authored coverage of the Rekha Gupta government’s enforcement of vehicle restrictions at Delhi-NCR borders (December 21, 2025).
- Road safety and infrastructure: Examined response lapses in the Delhi-Mumbai Expressway hit-and-run case and ongoing investigations into high-speed road crimes in Gurugram.
- Animal welfare policy: Reported on concerns regarding the low budget allocated for stray dog sterilization by the Municipal Corporation of Gurugram (November 30, 2025).
- Urban culture: Featured the social media-driven popularity of a new Magnolia Bakery outlet in Gurugram (December 15, 2025).
Contact
X (Twitter): @AB_Hazardous ... Read More