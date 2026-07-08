Road rage on Delhi Dwarka Expressway: Taxi driver seen wielding wooden rod

A heated road rage confrontation involving the drivers of three cars near the Dwarka Expressway Tunnel in Delhi, captured on video and widely shared online, is now under police investigation.

The purported video of the incident which took place on Monday evening shows a taxi driver holding a wooden rod, grabbing the driver of a Wagon R by the collar, and shouting at him on the Dwarka Expressway. The driver of a Kia Seltos stopped his vehicle nearby, got out, and began arguing with both men.

According to police, they received information after a PCR call was made around 7.44 pm on July 7.