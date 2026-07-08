Road rage on Delhi Dwarka Expressway: Taxi driver seen wielding wooden rod

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A heated road rage confrontation involving the drivers of three cars near the Dwarka Expressway Tunnel in Delhi, captured on video and widely shared online, is now under police investigation.
The purported video of the incident which took place on Monday evening shows a taxi driver holding a wooden rod, grabbing the driver of a Wagon R by the collar, and shouting at him on the Dwarka Expressway. The driver of a Kia Seltos stopped his vehicle nearby, got out, and began arguing with both men.
According to police, they received information after a PCR call was made around 7.44 pm on July 7.
“The caller alleged that following a minor collision between his WagonR and a white Maruti Ertiga taxi, the taxi driver attempted to assault him with a stick. In self-defence, the caller reportedly pushed the taxi driver, who fell against a parked Kia Seltos, causing minor damage to the vehicle. The owner of the Kia Seltos stopped the caller seeking compensation, while the taxi driver allegedly fled the scene,” a police officer said.
PCR personnel reached the spot, where the caller informed them that the taxi driver had already left. The caller and the owner of the Kia Seltos subsequently resolved the matter, the officer said.
The caller later told police that he had returned home, the matter had been settled mutually, and he did not wish to pursue any legal action, the officer added.
Police said efforts are underway to trace the caller, and CCTV footage from the area is being examined to ascertain the identity of the taxi driver and verify the sequence of events.
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