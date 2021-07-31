Road caves in near IIT Delhi after heavy rains, traffic diverted

A part of the road near IIT red light caved in due to heavy rains Saturday. (Express Photo by Abhinav Saha)

A part of the road near IIT red light caved in due to heavy rains Saturday. Officials said they are assessing the situation and repair works will soon begin. The Delhi Traffic Police tweeted an alert, asking people to avoid the route.

The traffic alert read, “Due to the collapse of the road near IIT Red Light, traffic going from Adhchini to IIT has been diverted to Adhchini to Katwaria Sarai. Please refrain from using this route.”

Officials of the Public Works Department (PWD) said they are currently assessing the situation and it will take a few days to restore the road.

A PWD official said that such cave-ins take place in the rainy season. Explaining the possible reasons, he said, “The first possible cause is that there is a big drain adjoining the road and that the stormwater in that drain is washing off the embankment of the road. Ultimately, the road crust will wash off and the road will cave-in.”

He added, “The second, more probable cause is that there is a leakage in a pipeline beneath the road. This leads to erosion of earth and the road crust might be able to handle it for some time but eventually, it gives way and caves-in.”

The official said it will take a day to plug the leak in the pipeline and a few days to fill up the area with sand and other road materials. Currently, the caved-in area has been barricaded by police.