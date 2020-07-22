Delhi: Road carriageway caves in due to rain, say police; PWD denies

Delhi Police said the carriageway at Bhairon Road caved in due to heavy rainfall on Tuesday. However, PWD claimed mud from the side began filling the road, but the issue was resolved Delhi Police said the carriageway at Bhairon Road caved in due to heavy rainfall on Tuesday. However, PWD claimed mud from the side began filling the road, but the issue was resolved

Heavy rain on Tuesday afternoon left many areas in the capital waterlogged, with traffic in some areas being stopped and diverted. Meanwhile, Delhi Police said the carriageway at Bhairon Road caved in.

Delhi Police’s Additional PRO Anil Mittal, said, “There was heavy waterlogging on Ring Road near the WHO building. The carriageway of Bhairon Road leading to Mathura Road also caved in, thereby blocking traffic.”

However, a Public Works Department (PWD) official said, “The road has not caved in. A tunnel is being constructed at the Bhairon Road-Ring Road junction, and there are service roads on the side. When it rains heavily, mud from the corners start to fill the road. Traffic was diverted for a short while, and the issue was resolved.”

Traffic coming from Akshardham towards Sarai Kale Khan was diverted to Barapullah and traffic coming from the Ashram side towards Akshardham was diverted to Pushta Road and Geeta Colony flyover.

Meanwhile, four more settlements at Anna Nagar, near the WHO building, collapsed on Tuesday. No casualties were reported.

Settlements had collapsed in the area on Sunday morning, causing widespread panic among residents there.

A resident of the area said, “It’s been very scary for us the past few days. Settlements are collapsing into the pit that was supposed to function as the basement of the WHO building.”

Centre for Holistic Development Executive Director Sunil Kumar Aledia, said, “The four families who have lost their homes have been temporarily shifted to shelters nearby. Quick action needs to be taken in the area.”

PWD officials said water from the WHO office basement was cleared yesterday. However, after heavy rain, the drain overflowed and filled up the basement and the roads.

The PWD and South civic body deployed pumps to drain the water on the spot.

