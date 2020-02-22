Road at Shaheen Bagh opened by group of protesters, blocked again

By: PTI | New Delhi | Updated: February 22, 2020 6:28:10 pm
A road, which was closed for over two months in Shaheen Bagh due to an anti-CAA protest, was opened by a group of demonstrators, only to be closed immediately, on Saturday, police said.
“Around two hours ago, road number 9 in Shaheen Bagh was reopened by a group of protesters, but later it was closed by another group,” Deputy Commissioner of Police (Southeast) R P Meena said.
The protesters have opened a small portion of a road leading to Kalindi Kunj so that locals can pass through it with their two wheelers, police said.
