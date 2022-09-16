What road accident data from Delhi reveals

The year 2021 saw 4,720 road crashes in the national capital that killed 1,239 people and injured 4,273. Data released by the Delhi Police on Friday also threw up several other key facts — from a rise in fatal crashes to how pedestrians remain the most vulnerable. Here are some findings:
- There was an increase of 3.6 percent in fatal crashes in Delhi as compared to 2020. There was an increase of 13 percent in total crashes. However, the death rate per 1,00,000 population remains the same.
- Pedestrians were the most vulnerable victims. In 2021, 40.7 percent of the total persons killed in road crashes were pedestrians. Scooter/motorcycle riders were the second most vulnerable victims constituting 38.1 percent of the total persons killed.
- In 2021, car/taxis caused 176 fatal crashes accounting for 15 percent of total fatal crashes which was the maximum number for a vehicle type. HTVs came next with 145 fatal crashes (12%).
- Crash classification during day and night showed that in 2021, 561 fatal crashes occurred during the day, whereas 645 occurred during the night, despite fewer vehicles at night.
- Number of fatal crashes occurring after 1900 hrs till 0200 hrs on all days of week is higher as commercial vehicles are also allowed to ply on the roads during this period as the restriction on “No Entry” is released.
- The spatial distribution during 2021 remained uneven. Fatal crashes were more in areas with a mix of vulnerable road users, with heavy and high-speed vehicles.
- In 2021, 87 cluster points were identified as crash prone zones in Delhi, as per the criteria of three or more fatal crashes within a diameter of 500 meters or ten or more total crashes in the same region. The Outer Ring Road (18), Ring Road (14), GTK Road (8), Wazirabad Road (6) and NH-24 (5) have the maximum number of dangerous stretches among others.
- In 2021, 13,23,556 on the spot challans (1,78,634 compounded and 11,44,922 to court) and 65,69,985 notices (8,02,552 compounded and 41,71,650 to court) were issued and compounding amount of Rs. 9,79,80,500/- and Rs. 71,82,19,300/- respectively, was realised.