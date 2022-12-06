scorecardresearch
Tuesday, Dec 06, 2022

RML Hospital in Delhi directs doctors, staff to mark attendance on biometric system

The administration of Ram Manohar Lohia (RML) Hospital in Delhi has issued a circular stating that all doctors and other staff at the hospital have to mark their attendance on the biometric system.

The administration has directed all such staff members to mark their attendance on AEBAS, in the absence of which they will be considered to be "absent" from duty. (Express photo)

The administration of Ram Manohar Lohia (RML) Hospital in Delhi has issued a circular stating that every doctor at the hospital has to mark biometric attendance.

“It has been noticed by the competent authority that some officers/nursing staff/officials of the hospital, including contractual staff, are not marking their attendance in the Aadhar Enabled Biometric Attendance System (AEBAS). The competent authority has viewed it seriously,” said the circular.

The administration has directed all such staff members to mark their attendance on AEBAS, in the absence of which they will be considered to be “absent” from duty. “In case, any officer/official/JR/SR/contractual staff is not enrolled in… AEBAS, they must make a request through their officer 1/c/assistant nursing superintendent to I/C e-governance to enroll them in AEBAS at the earliest,” said the order.

More from Delhi

Meanwhile, several doctors at the hospital questioned the administration about those among them who were made to work for over 48 hours without extra pay. “We appreciate this effort, we don’t have any issue with it. But, on the other hand, resident doctors doing more than 48 hours… Why are they not given extra pay?,” a resident doctor sought to know.

Subscriber Only Stories
View All
Amid show of unity, signs of discord dot Rahul yatra route in RajasthanPremium
Amid show of unity, signs of discord dot Rahul yatra route in Rajasthan
India’s G20 Presidency: Championing the Global SouthPremium
India’s G20 Presidency: Championing the Global South
Delhi Confidential: When PM Modi asked Andhra CM Jagan about the detentio...Premium
Delhi Confidential: When PM Modi asked Andhra CM Jagan about the detentio...
G20 Summit: India pitches for SDGs, digital public infra as top prioritiesPremium
G20 Summit: India pitches for SDGs, digital public infra as top priorities

First published on: 06-12-2022 at 11:33:26 am
Next Story

‘I spent nights crying’ Neymar reveals nightmarish time during recovery before South Korea game

Decision 2022 | Our election coverage from Gujarat and Himachal, stay updated
Read Now
Latest Comment
Post Comment
Read Comments
Advertisement
Live Blog

ie-banner

ie-banner

Best of Express
Advertisement
Must Read
Advertisement
Buzzing Now
Dec 06: Latest News
Advertisement
close