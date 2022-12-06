RML Hospital in Delhi directs doctors, staff to mark attendance on biometric system

The administration of Ram Manohar Lohia (RML) Hospital in Delhi has issued a circular stating that every doctor at the hospital has to mark biometric attendance.

“It has been noticed by the competent authority that some officers/nursing staff/officials of the hospital, including contractual staff, are not marking their attendance in the Aadhar Enabled Biometric Attendance System (AEBAS). The competent authority has viewed it seriously,” said the circular.

The administration has directed all such staff members to mark their attendance on AEBAS, in the absence of which they will be considered to be “absent” from duty. “In case, any officer/official/JR/SR/contractual staff is not enrolled in… AEBAS, they must make a request through their officer 1/c/assistant nursing superintendent to I/C e-governance to enroll them in AEBAS at the earliest,” said the order.

Meanwhile, several doctors at the hospital questioned the administration about those among them who were made to work for over 48 hours without extra pay. “We appreciate this effort, we don’t have any issue with it. But, on the other hand, resident doctors doing more than 48 hours… Why are they not given extra pay?,” a resident doctor sought to know.