RML Hospital expansion: Why Centre wants Akshara Theatre’s plot

Akshara Theatre, which has occupied a 0.762-acre plot since 1984, has been fighting eviction proceedings in the Delhi High Court.

Written by: Sohini Ghosh
4 min readUpdated: Oct 1, 2026 07:19 PM IST
On September 22, the hospital told the court that “with the available human resources, the functioning of the Super Speciality Block can commence”.On September 22, the hospital told the court that “with the available human resources, the functioning of the Super Speciality Block can commence”. (File Photo)
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The iconic Akshara Theatre has occupied a 0.762-acre plot in Central Delhi’s Baba Kharak Singh Marg since 1984. The Centre now says it needs the land for the expansion of Ram Manohar Lohia (RML) Hospital.

The theatre has been fighting the eviction proceedings in the Delhi High Court.

On September 25, Justice Harish Vaidyanathan Shankar stayed the eviction order, giving Akshara National Classical Theatre of India, the society that runs the theatre, temporary relief. The court will hear the matter next on October 8.

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The dispute is unfolding alongside a separate case over the pace of RML Hospital’s expansion.

RML’s new block

According to a public interest litigation (PIL) filed in July before the High Court by civil rights group Social Jurist, the Centre sanctioned Rs 472.96 crore for the expansion but has seen no progress.

It sought the court’s direction to “forthwith commence construction of the permanent medical college building of Atal Bihari Vajpayee Institute of Medical Sciences (ABVIMS) (attached to RML Hospital)”. The foundation stone was laid by the Prime Minister on February 17, 2024.

In August, a division bench comprising Chief Justice D K Upadhyaya and Justice Tejas Karia, which has been hearing the matter, said the construction of the super specialty block “at the earliest will be in public interest and, therefore, no delay in completion of construction or removal of deficiencies required for issuance of fire clearance certificate can be accepted.”

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The block is part of the expansion of the hospital.

Acting on a proposal by the hospital to create 2,054 additional sanctioned posts at ABVIMS and Dr RML Hospital “for the upcoming Super Specialty Block”, the Department of Expenditure, under the Ministry of Finance, on July 28 agreed to create 217 posts.

The department, in a communication, added that the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare “may seek creation of remaining posts once the (block) is operationalised”.

On September 22, the hospital told the court that “with the available human resources, the functioning of the Super Speciality Block can commence”.

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When the plea was taken up for a brief hearing on Thursday, the bench was informed that the hospital is yet to begin recruitment for the said posts.

Why this particular plot is being sought

The plot housing the theatre adjoins the RML Hospital complex and is locked by hospital premises on two sides.

The land was leased to the theatre in 1984 under a perpetual lease.

In March this year, the Centre, through its Land and Development Office (L&DO) under the Ministry of Housing and Urban Affairs, directed that the theatre “hand over peaceful possession of the premises”.

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The notice said the land was “critically required” for expansion of hospital facilities, including integration with the proposed CGHS Wing and Super Specialty Block. It said there was no feasible alternative site available for the expansion “without disproportionate disruption to ongoing healthcare services”.

The Centre noted that RML Hospital’s demand “constitutes an undeniable and overriding public purpose, serving a large population of Delhi and surrounding areas, being directly connected with augmentation of public healthcare infrastructure in the Central District of Delhi”.

The L&DO issued a resumption and re-entry notice on March 11. Akshara Theatre approached a district court with a civil suit, which continues to remain pending.

In August, the estate officer further initiated proceedings for the theatre’s eviction.

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On September 24, the theatre moved the High Court challenging two orders of the estate officer.

Represented by senior advocate Sanjay Jain, it objected to the course of the proceedings taken by the estate officer and claimed it curtailed their right to be heard and principles of natural justice.

During the September 25 hearing, central government’s standing counsel Ashish Dixit informed the court that the estate officer had passed a final order on the proceedings the same day, directing eviction.

While seeking the Centre’s response to Akshara Theatre’s plea, Justice Shankar stayed the eviction order.

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The bench observed, “… having regard to the peculiar circumstances in which the proceedings have unfolded, this court is of the view that, at this stage, it would be appropriate to direct that the eviction order… remain in abeyance.”

© The Indian Express Pvt Ltd
Sohini Ghosh
Sohini Ghosh

Sohini Ghosh is a Senior Correspondent at The Indian Express. Previously based in Ahmedabad covering Gujarat, she recently moved to the New Delhi bureau, where she primarily covers legal developments at the Delhi High Court Professional Profile Background: An alumna of the Asian College of Journalism (ACJ), she previously worked with ET NOW before joining The Indian Express. Core Beats: Her reporting is currently centered on the Delhi High Court, with a focus on high-profile constitutional disputes, disputes over intellectual property, criminal and civil cases, issues of human rights and regulatory law (especially in the areas of technology and healthcare). Earlier Specialty: In Gujarat, she was known for her rigorous coverage in the beats of crime, law and policy, and social justice issues, including the 2002 riot cases, 2008 serial bomb blast case, 2016 flogging of Dalits in Una, among others. She has extensively covered health in the state, including being part of the team that revealed the segregation of wards at the state’s largest government hospital on lines of faith in April 2020. With Ahmedabad being a UNESCO heritage city, she has widely covered urban development and heritage issues, including the redevelopment of the Sabarmati Ashram Recent Notable Articles (Late 2025) Her recent reporting from the Delhi High Court covers major political, constitutional, corporate, and public-interest legal battles: High-Profile Case Coverage She has extensively covered the various legal battles - including for compensation under the aegis of North East Delhi Riots Claims Commission - pertaining to the 2020 northeast Delhi riots, as well as 1984 anti-Sikh riots. She has also led coverage at the intersection of technology and governance, and its impact on the citizenry, from, and beyond courtrooms — such as the government’s stakeholder consultations for framing AI-Deepfake policy. Signature Style Sohini is recognized for her sustained reporting from courtrooms and beyond. She specialises in breaking down dense legal arguments to make legalese accessible for readers. Her transition from Gujarat to Delhi has seen her expand her coverage on regulatory, corporate and intellectual property law, while maintaining a strong commitment to human rights and lacuna in the criminal justice system. X (Twitter): @thanda_ghosh ... Read More

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