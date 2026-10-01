RML Hospital expansion: Why Centre wants Akshara Theatre’s plot

On September 22, the hospital told the court that “with the available human resources, the functioning of the Super Speciality Block can commence”. (File Photo)

The iconic Akshara Theatre has occupied a 0.762-acre plot in Central Delhi’s Baba Kharak Singh Marg since 1984. The Centre now says it needs the land for the expansion of Ram Manohar Lohia (RML) Hospital.

The theatre has been fighting the eviction proceedings in the Delhi High Court.

On September 25, Justice Harish Vaidyanathan Shankar stayed the eviction order, giving Akshara National Classical Theatre of India, the society that runs the theatre, temporary relief. The court will hear the matter next on October 8.

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The dispute is unfolding alongside a separate case over the pace of RML Hospital’s expansion.

RML’s new block

According to a public interest litigation (PIL) filed in July before the High Court by civil rights group Social Jurist, the Centre sanctioned Rs 472.96 crore for the expansion but has seen no progress.