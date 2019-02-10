RML doctor named in radiologist suicide note questioned

Three days after a 52-year-old senior radiologist at Ram Manohar Lohia (RML) Hospital allegedly committed suicide at her residence, Delhi Police questioned the hospital’s former Head of Radiology department, who was booked along with two other doctors for allegedly abetting her suicide.

Advertising

“We have questioned one of the doctors, whose name was mentioned in her suicide note and also issued notices to them under Section 160 of the CrPC, asking them to join the investigation. We have issued a notice under Section 91 of the CrPC, asking hospital authorities to produce documents related to the case she was reviewing,” DCP (New Delhi district) Madhur Verma said.

Dr Poonam Vohra was the chairperson of the hospital’s Annual Confidential Report committee, and of the three names mentioned in her note, two are members of the committee.

“The investigation officer Friday met with one of the doctors at the hospital and questioned him for at least 90 minutes. During questioning, the doctor denied harrasing or humiliating her. He was also asked about the ACR committee,” said a senior police officer.

According to the doctors, the current Head of Department has been called back from his leave to join the investigation.

The hospital administration has maintained it has received no complaint against any of the three doctors in the past.

The hospital has handed over the details to the Union Ministry of Health and Family Welfare, which will take the inquiry further.

On Friday, the woman’s postmortem examination was conducted by a medical board of three doctors, who confirmed it was a suicide case.

A conclusive autopsy report is still awaited.

“We are sending Dr Vohra’s suicide note to the FSL for forensic examination,” DCP Verma added.

On Thursday, police registered an FIR after they received a complaint from her husband, Chiranjiv Vohra.

Advertising

“We booked three doctors as she had left a two-line suicide note alleging she was humiliated and harassed by them,” Verma said.