RML doctor cracks UPSC, wants to join police force: ‘Following in sister’s footsteps’

Around 11.30 am on Tuesday, Dr George Allen John (29) was in the casualty department of RML hospital when he heard he had cracked the civil services examination. Dr John, who is an MS orthopaedic surgeon, secured the 156th rank and now plans to join the IPS. “I was in the hospital when I came to know about the results. Minutes after the results were made public, my phone started to ring and my entire family congratulated me for getting through the exam,” he said.

Coming from a family of civil servants, he was inspired to join the police force after his elder sister, Chaitra Teresa John (32), cleared the exam in 2016. She is now the head of the anti-terror squad in Kerala. His father Dr John Joseph (60) was an IRS officer and retired from the Ministry of Finance last month. His mother Dr Mary Abraham retired from the department of animal husbandry, Kerala, in 2018.

John first attempted the exam in 2017 and secured rank 533, so he decided to appear again. “The inspiration to join the civil services came from my father and sister, who have been actively involved in serving the country. After my sister excelled in the exam and secured the 111th rank, I was determined to join as well,” he told The Indian Express.

Laughing, he said: “My family was happy but their reaction when I secured the first rank in the state in the MS orthopaedics exam was much different.”

Dr John joined RML hospital in January 2020 as an orthopaedics surgeon and is currently posted as the medical officer in the accident and emergency ward of the hospital. Last month, he was posted in the Covid ward. He completed his MBBS from Kozhikode medical college and pursued his post graduation from Thrissur medical college.

“My first choice was to be an IPS so, hopefully, I will be joining the force. However, I don’t have any issue with the medical profession… it is a satisfying job… Still, I would want to follow in the footsteps of my sister and join the force,” he said.

