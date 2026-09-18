Car hits bike, drags it half a km in Delhi’s RK Puram; 73-year-old arrested

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A 73-year-old man was arrested after his car allegedly hit a parked motorcycle in South Delhi’s RK Puram on Wednesday night, dragging it for around half a kilometre.
Police said its rider fell on the road and escaped without serious injuries. Passersby had chased the car along Africa Avenue and forced the driver to stop.
The incident took place around 10 pm when the car was travelling from Bhikaji Cama Place towards R K Puram Metro Station. Police received information about the accident at 10.22 pm and a team from the RK Puram police station reached the spot.
According to police, Tanish Tokas, 21, a resident of Munirka village, was sitting on the motorcycle parked by the roadside when a blue Honda Amaze allegedly driven by Venu Gopal, a resident of Vasant Kunj, hit him.
The impact caused Tokas to fall off the two-wheeler. Police said the motorcycle was subsequently dragged by the car for some distance.
A three-minute video recorded by people at the spot showed commuters following the vehicle as it dragged the bike, causing sparks on the road, and eventually forcing the driver to stop.
The video shows people surrounding the car and asking the driver to step out. Gopal can be seen folding his hands and apologising during the confrontation. Some people allegedly slapped him.
Police said Tokas was medically examined and did not sustain any serious injuries. The accused was examined as well and no alcohol was detected in his system.
A case has been registered for rash driving or riding on a public way and rash or negligent act that endangers human life or personal safety and causes simple hurt.
Further investigation is underway, police said.
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