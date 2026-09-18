Car hits bike, drags it half a km in Delhi’s RK Puram; 73-year-old arrested

A 73-year-old man was arrested after his car allegedly hit a motorcycle in South Delhi’s RK Puram and dragged it for around half a kilometre. (ANI video grab)

A 73-year-old man was arrested after his car allegedly hit a parked motorcycle in South Delhi’s RK Puram on Wednesday night, dragging it for around half a kilometre.

Police said its rider fell on the road and escaped without serious injuries. Passersby had chased the car along Africa Avenue and forced the driver to stop.

The incident took place around 10 pm when the car was travelling from Bhikaji Cama Place towards R K Puram Metro Station. Police received information about the accident at 10.22 pm and a team from the RK Puram police station reached the spot.

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According to police, Tanish Tokas, 21, a resident of Munirka village, was sitting on the motorcycle parked by the roadside when a blue Honda Amaze allegedly driven by Venu Gopal, a resident of Vasant Kunj, hit him.