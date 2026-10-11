At RK Ashram Marg, the protest that never took off

At RK Ashram Marg, the protest barely had time to gather momentum before the police moved in.

The demonstration, called by AISA national president Neha Bora against Chief Election Commissioner Gyanesh Kumar around 2.30 pm, was met with a massive security deployment at RK Ashram Marg on Sunday afternoon.

More than 200 police and paramilitary personnel lined the streets beneath the elevated Metro corridor, turning the area into a heavily-guarded zone.

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While women police officers stood shoulder-to-shoulder along the left side of the road, personnel from the Sashastra Seema Bal and other Central Armed Police Forces – armed with riot shields, helmets with face visors and batons – occupied the nearby lanes.