At RK Ashram Marg, the protest that never took off

More than 200 police and paramilitary personnel lined the streets beneath the elevated Metro corridor, turning the area into a heavily-guarded zone.

Written by: Abhimanyu Hazarika
2 min readOct 11, 2026 09:40 PM IST
Police detain protesters during a demonstration at RK Ashram Metro Station in Delhi (Express Photo by Gajendra Yadav)Heavy police deployment at RK Ashram Metro Station in Delhi (Express Photo by Gajendra Yadav)
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At RK Ashram Marg, the protest barely had time to gather momentum before the police moved in.

The demonstration, called by AISA national president Neha Bora against Chief Election Commissioner Gyanesh Kumar around 2.30 pm, was met with a massive security deployment at RK Ashram Marg on Sunday afternoon.

More than 200 police and paramilitary personnel lined the streets beneath the elevated Metro corridor, turning the area into a heavily-guarded zone.

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While women police officers stood shoulder-to-shoulder along the left side of the road, personnel from the Sashastra Seema Bal and other Central Armed Police Forces – armed with riot shields, helmets with face visors and batons – occupied the nearby lanes.

Police at RK Ashram Metro Station in Delhi (Express Photo by Gajendra Yadav) Heavy police deployment at RK Ashram Metro Station in Delhi (Express Photo by Gajendra Yadav)

As soon as activists from AISA and other Left groups arrived and began raising slogans, security personnel swiftly moved in, detaining the protesters and pushing them into buses that took them to holding centres.

Among those watching the dispersal was an elderly activist from Punjab, affiliated with CJP and a veteran of the July protests against NEET paper leak. Reflecting on the sheer scale of the preemptive action, he said, “I came here to show solidarity with the CJP and for the cause the current movement is raising… But this time, the police are not letting any mobilisation happen,” he said.

© The Indian Express Pvt Ltd
Abhimanyu Hazarika
Abhimanyu Hazarika

Abhimanyu Hazarika is a Senior Correspondent with The Indian Express, based in Gurgaon. He covers southern Haryana. Education - Post-Graduate Diploma in Print Media, Asian College of Journalism (Class of 2020) - B.A. (Hons) Liberal Arts with a major in Political Science, Symbiosis School for Liberal Arts (Class of 2019) Professional Experience Before joining The Indian Express, he worked with Bar & Bench (legal journalism) and Frontline magazine, where he developed experience in court reporting, legal analysis, and long-form investigative features. Reporting Interests His work centres on civic accountability, environmental policy, urban infrastructure and culture, crime and law enforcement, and their intersections with politics and governance in and around Gurgaon. Recent Coverage (2025) - Crime: Reported on the recovery of 350 kg of explosives and an AK-47 from a rented house in Faridabad, linked to the 2025 Red Fort car explosion case (November 11, 2025). - Environmental policy: Covered protests outside a Haryana minister’s residence against a Supreme Court order that environmentalists argue could allow mining and real estate development on large parts of the Aravalli hills (December 21, 2025). - Pollution control measures: Co-authored coverage of the Rekha Gupta government’s enforcement of vehicle restrictions at Delhi-NCR borders (December 21, 2025). - Road safety and infrastructure: Examined response lapses in the Delhi-Mumbai Expressway hit-and-run case and ongoing investigations into high-speed road crimes in Gurugram. - Animal welfare policy: Reported on concerns regarding the low budget allocated for stray dog sterilization by the Municipal Corporation of Gurugram (November 30, 2025). - Urban culture: Featured the social media-driven popularity of a new Magnolia Bakery outlet in Gurugram (December 15, 2025). Contact X (Twitter): @AB_Hazardous ... Read More

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