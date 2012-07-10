RITES suggests parallel flyover to decongest RTR

Engineering consultancy firm,RITES,has suggested construction of a three-lane flyover parallel to the existing one on Rao Tula Ram (RTR) Marg to decongest the stretch.

The firm,hired by the Delhi government to suggest ways for improving traffic movement on the 7-km stretch of Outer Ring Road from IIT to NH-8 junction,said the second option could be widening the existing three-lane flyover to four lanes.

The suggestions were made in the RITES report tabled before the working group of UTTIPEC on July 5. This report is expected to be presented before the Lieutenant Governor this week,Delhi government officials said.

The agency has also been asked to suggest remedial measures for decongesting the Rao Tula Ram Marg flyover. A central verge was built in February to streamline two-way traffic on it.

The other options,according to the report,are creation of three lanes for movement of vehicles from IIT to NH-8,one-way traffic movement on Rao Tula Ram Marg and Benito Juarez Marg and better utilisation of roads,mainly Nelson Mandela Marg.

The report states that a flyover on portal structure should be constructed parallel to the existing flyover. Since space is limited,the problem arises when the flyover descends and connects with the road. Options of staggering the flyovers take-off and landing had been explored, the report says.

The flyovers take-off could be from opposite Malai Mandir near Vasant Vihar. The hillock near Malai Mandir could be remodeled, the report says.

The plan to extend the existing flyover,includes extension of 3 metres on each side to effectively have four lanes.

The report also has a comprehensive plan for one-way traffic movement on Rao Tula Ram Marg and Benito Juarez Marg.

The proposal for better utilisation of Nelson Mandela Marg suggests removal of encroachment on Mahipalpur-NH-8 junction and Nelson Mandela Road-Outer Ring Road junction.

The Rao Tula Ram Marg flyover,which was a CWG project,was originally planned as a three-lane,one-way facility from the airport to IIT. After huge bottlenecks were reported from IIT to the airport,the traffic on the flyover was reversed. But corresponding bottlenecks appeared in front of Army Research and Referral Hospital,and it was decided that it should be opened for two-way traffic. This left one lane for vehicles,triggering massive snarls.

For all the latest Delhi News, download Indian Express App