‘Risk to life’: Residents on plaster falling off ceilings at DDA luxury apartment complex

Mukesh Narwal (34) had just finished dinner with his family and stood up from the dining table in his living room on June 6 when a portion of the roof fell off. “My two children – aged nine months and three years — were playing under the table. They were not injured… but dust fell on them,” said the IT professional, a resident of Golf View Condos in West Delhi’s Dwarka, the Delhi Development Authority’s (DDA) first luxury apartment complex in the Capital.

Days later, a similar incident happened at another flat in the residential complex. Last week, around 6:30 pm, Mohinder Singh’s mother and his son were at their home while he was away at work. A chunk of ceiling fell off on the dining table. “It was a close shave. Thankfully, no one was sitting at the table at that time, or else… ,” recalled Singh (53).

Golf View Condos boasts 11 towers, housing 1,130 luxury flats — 14 penthouses, 170 super high-income group (HIG) flats and 946 HIG flats. It overlooks the DDA’s newly constructed 18-hole Golf Course. The DDA had earlier said that the highest bid during the auctions in 2023 for the HIG flats went up to Rs 3 crore, up to Rs 4.5 crore for super HIG flats and Rs 5.76 crore for penthouses. All flats have been sold by DDA and around 500 families are currently living in the complex.

The Golf View Condos Residents’ Welfare Association in a letter on June 18 flagged the two incidents to DDA’s chief engineer. “While no one was seriously injured, the incidents left residents fearful and posed a risk to life and property,” the letter read. It also said that the concrete cover had deteriorated in several places of the residential complex, exposing reinforcement bars that were “heavily corroded and rusted”.

Seeking an urgent inspection, the RWA asked the DDA to conduct a comprehensive structural audit of the complex through an independent agency, identify the cause of deterioration and draw up a rehabilitation plan.

In response to the recent incidents, a DDA spokesperson told The Indian Express, “Two instances of plaster spalling from the ceiling of flats were reported. Out of these, one case has already been attended to… repair with proper anti-rust coating of reinforcement has been done, while the other is currently under repair.”

Residents have alleged that they had raised similar instances of corrosion, rust stains, cracking and concrete spalling as early as 2024 but repairs undertaken by the DDA were limited to superficial patchwork and cosmetic treatment.

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Sharing his grievance, Rishish Jha, a homeowner and the vice-president of the RWA, said, “A beam in my flat’s balcony that suffered concrete spalling due to severe reinforcement corrosion was repaired, yet the concrete has spalled again within just one year. This recurrence raises serious concerns about the adequacy of the repair methodology and the underlying structural durability of the member.”

Earlier, a case filed by multiple homeowners with Real Estate Regulatory Authority (RERA) — alleging substandard construction — did not go in their favour. Several residents had complained against alleged uneven flooring, plaster defects, water seepage, hollow tiles, faulty plumbing, inadequate electrical wiring, and incomplete common facilities in the housing complex. They also alleged a delay in the allocation of flats.

On February 11, the real estate watchdog had dismissed a batch of complaints, stating that they “lack sufficient merit and credible substantiation”. It had said that the identified defects were largely finishing-related issues and that such minor issues do not amount to structural defects or render the flats uninhabitable. While dismissing the complaints, however, RERA directed the DDA to honour its five-year defect liability obligation under the RERA Act and rectify any defects at its own cost, brought to its notice within 30 days. It also directed the appointment of a nodal officer, not below the rank of chief engineer, to handle grievances of the allottees.

Even as residents have claimed that a nodal officer has not been appointed yet, the DDA spokesperson said the Chief Engineer, Zone, is the nodal officer for grievance redressal for Golf View Condos (GVC).

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“The Nodal officer, along with the Executive Engineer concerned, is regularly monitoring GVC and addressing issues raised from time to time. Also, issues raised in RERA including water pipeline leakage have already been addressed. Proper register for complaint and defect is being maintained and reviewed,” the spokesperson added.