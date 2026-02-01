‘No one should risk life while crossing road’: 8 FoBs set to come up in Delhi at busy, accident prones sites

Eight busy and accident-prone zones in Delhi are set to get foot over bridges (FOBs) in view of the safety of pedestrians, officials said on Saturday, adding that the PWD has given a nod to the construction.

Referring to the approval, PWD Minister Parvesh Sahib Singh said, “Delhi’s growth demands modern solutions. No one should have to risk their life while crossing a road. These FoBs are being built exactly where safety concerns are the highest, ensuring smoother traffic flow and secure passage for pedestrians.”

Clear deadlines have been fixed to prevent project delays, he underlined. “We are moving away from the culture of slow infrastructure. Construction will begin by February and projects will be completed within a defined timeframe. Accountability and speed are now non-negotiable,” he was quoted as saying in an official statement.