‘No one should risk life while crossing road’: 8 FoBs set to come up in Delhi at busy, accident prones sites

Eight busy and accident-prone zones in Delhi are set to get foot over bridges (FOBs) in view of the safety of pedestrians, officials said on Saturday, adding that the PWD has given a nod to the construction.
Referring to the approval, PWD Minister Parvesh Sahib Singh said, “Delhi’s growth demands modern solutions. No one should have to risk their life while crossing a road. These FoBs are being built exactly where safety concerns are the highest, ensuring smoother traffic flow and secure passage for pedestrians.”
Clear deadlines have been fixed to prevent project delays, he underlined. “We are moving away from the culture of slow infrastructure. Construction will begin by February and projects will be completed within a defined timeframe. Accountability and speed are now non-negotiable,” he was quoted as saying in an official statement.
Officials said that the department received suggestions and requests from around 15-16 locations for the construction of FoBs. After the requests were received, the PWD’s FOB committee reviewed the location to check feasibility and approved the proposal to construct FOBs at eight locations. The sites were selected following on-ground assessments, keeping in view traffic and heavy pedestrian movement, accident vulnerability, and daily commuter convenience.
These locations have been identified as Madhuban Chowk, Welcome-cut (GT Road), Shahbad Dairy, Ber Sarai Market, Lal Bahadur Shastri Sanskrit Vidyapeeth, Okhla Sabzi Mandi, Janakpuri Jeevan Park Bus Stand and Mata Chanan Devi Hospital.
Singh, said officials, has directed all agencies to ensure parallel progress on site readiness, utility shifting and approvals so that work proceeds without bottlenecks.
