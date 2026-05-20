Rising fuel costs, ‘stagnant’ fares: Kaali-peeli taxis get Rs 22 per km, AC cabs receive only Rs 12.5 per km, say drivers

By 5 am, while most of Delhi is still asleep, 47-year-old Dhara Ballabh is already behind the wheel of his app-based cab, chasing rides across the city to make ends meet.

A resident of East Delhi’s Vinod Nagar, Ballabh spends nearly 17-18 hours a day on the road, completing 8-9 trips to earn around Rs 1,500-1,600. But with soaring CNG prices, he says more than half his earnings are spent on fuel alone.

“I don’t know what I am saving at the end of the day because 60-70% of what I earn goes into buying CNG… whatever is left is barely enough to run the house,” he said, echoing the growing distress among thousands of cab drivers in Delhi-NCR who say rising fuel costs and stagnant fares have pushed them to the brink.

Citing inflation and the sharp rise in fuel and CNG prices, commercial taxi and cab unions have extended support to the All India Motor Transport Congress (AIMTC) and announced a three-day strike from May 21, demanding a hike in auto and taxi fares. The AIMTC represents 68 unions.

Ballabh, who started driving cabs in 2017, says, “Peak hours are the only time when we can earn well but due to heavy traffic jams, we can only complete one trip between 8 am to 10 am…”

“We are going bankrupt because of increasing fuel prices… I had to pull my children out of a private school and send them to a government school…Now, my son is in Class 12… we have to pay for coaching, college and exams. It is getting difficult for us…,” he said.

Arun Kumar, who has been driving cabs for over a decade, said per-kilometre fares have not been revised in the last 15 years. “I am the sole breadwinner and have to provide for 8 family members… After making 9-10 trips, I earned around Rs 765 and almost all the money went into buying CNG.”

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“App-based platforms are paying cab drivers and bike riders almost the same amount, though we operate four-seater vehicles that have amenities like air-conditioning,” he added.

Vallabh pointed to what he called the “disparity” in the fare structures. Fares for kaali-peeli taxis were revised to around Rs 22 per km a few years ago, while app-based AC cabs continue to receive nearly Rs 12.5 per km. “While we have proper AC cabs, Kaali-peeli taxis are non-AC…,” he said.

Auto driver Pintoo Anna voiced similar frustrations. “Most passengers now book autos through apps, but aggregators are not paying us fairly. Even if a ride gets cancelled after driving 3 km, we get only Rs 10-15, which is nothing in comparison to what we pay on fuel and CNG,” he said.

Kumar further said that drivers have to annually spend nearly Rs 70,000 on expenses on permits, taxes, vehicle fitness and related paperwork.

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Chalak Shakti, a cab and auto drivers’ union, has written to the Lieutenant Governor, Chief Minister, Delhi Police and the Ministry of Home Affairs informing them about the protest call and their concerns.

Anuj Kumar Rathore, vice-president of the union, said, “The fares of app-based plying in Delhi-NCR have not been revised for nearly 15 years. During this period, inflation, CNG, petrol, diesel prices, parking charges, insurance, fitness costs, permits, taxes and living expenses have increased several times.”

He alleged that app-based companies such as Ola, Uber and Rapido continue to act arbitrarily, and drivers in Delhi-NCR are becoming victims of economic exploitation. “Drivers in Delhi-NCR are facing a severe financial crisis and starvation-like conditions. Despite working day and night, they are struggling to provide their families food, pay for household expenses and education for their children. Inflation has broken the backbone of the driver community,” he added.

The union said they have approached the Delhi High Court. “The court had clearly directed that the problems of taxi drivers should be resolved and the fares revised. Despite this, the Delhi government keeps making excuses… It says that the matter has been sent to the Lieutenant Governor… It has been four months and no decision has been taken so far,” said Rathore.