Rising Covid cases force courts in Delhi to return to virtual mode

IN THE wake of an “alarming rise” in COVID-19 cases in the national capital, the Delhi High Court on Thursday ordered that all courts, including lower courts in Delhi will function through virtual mode only starting Friday.

Physical hearings in courts started March 15.

As per the order, the High Court judges will hold the courts through virtual mode till April 23 and the district courts till April 24.

The High Court also ordered the Principal District and Sessions Judges to hold consultation with the DG (Prisons) for necessary arrangements for extension of remand of undertrial prisoners.

“Wherever required, during the trial, UTPs may be produced through video-conferencing. No adverse orders shall be passed by the District Courts in Delhi in case of non-appearance of parties and/or their counsel and the matters which are fixed for recording of evidence, shall be adjourned,” said Registrar General Manoj Jain in an order.

A full court meeting was held by the High Court on Thursday in wake of the daily rise in the number of coronavirus cases in Delhi. The lawyers at the High Court already had the option to appear in the cases through video conferencing even as most of the judges had started holding physical hearings.