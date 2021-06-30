Riots to farm protests, outgoing Delhi Police chief lauds force for tackling key challenges

Recalling how he took over at a time when the capital was in the grip of riots, Delhi Police Commissioner S N Shrivastava retired from the force on Wednesday morning, in a ceremony held at Kingsway Camp.

“I was made the Commissioner on February 25 last year. I remember I went to Seelampur first and stayed there for at least four days. First, we inspected the site and took some decisions. This helped in controlling the riots and putting an end to the communal violence,” he said.

Shrivastava, a 1985- batch AGMUT cadre officer, served as the 22nd Commissioner of the Delhi Police. In his farewell speech, he said his team did “great work” during the Northeast Delhi riots and also exercised “great restraint” on Republic Day this year, when a section of farm protesters had barged into Red Fort.

Four police companies marched to honour Shrivastava and his work.

He told the force he is proud of how they handled various challenges. “After the riots, we were trying to get things back in order when Covid hit us. We didn’t know what to expect but the police didn’t run away. We helped people every day… More than 3 lakh people were provided with meals every day. We helped migrants, pregnant women, old people and others who needed help during this pandemic,” he said, urging everyone to get vaccinated.

On Wednesday evening, Shrivastava handed over charge to the new Commissioner Balaji Srivasatava, an IPS officer of the 1988 batch.

Shrivastava, who retired a day before his birthday, said he “walks home duty-free” after 36 years of service. “I am known because of the Delhi Police and I am proud. I think about riots and I feel it’s rare to get information on who fired bullets and who was responsible for the events. I am happy that the Special Cell and the Crime Branch did a great investigation and showed everyone who did what,” he said.