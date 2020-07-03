Delhi riots: Hospital owner named in another riots chargesheet

It is to be noted that Dr M A Anwar’s name has been written as Dr M M Anwar in this chargesheet, but the phone number mentioned is his. A senior officer confirmed that was an error. It is to be noted that Dr M A Anwar’s name has been written as Dr M M Anwar in this chargesheet, but the phone number mentioned is his. A senior officer confirmed that was an error.

In a chargesheet filed against suspended AAP councillor Tahir Hussain, Delhi Police have mentioned the owner of Al-Hind hospital, which had provided emergency treatment to several victims during the Northeast Delhi riots. This is the second chargesheet in which Dr M A Anwar’s name finds a mention — the first was in a chargesheet filed in connection with the murder of waiter Dilbar Negi, as reported by The Indian Express.

Hussain has been chargesheeted in two cases by the Delhi Police. In one of the cases, he is an accused in the murder of Intelligence Bureau staffer Ankit Sharma. In the present case, he has been chargesheeted in a case of rioting in Khajuri Khas.

The chargesheet in this case, filed on June 2 before Chief Metropolitan Magistrate Pawan Singh Rajawat at Karkardooma Court, states: “CDR (call detail record) analysis of accused Tahir Hussain revealed that since the start of anti-CAA protests in Delhi, he was in touch with other accused persons namely Liyakat Ali, Irshad, Shadab, Abid, Mohd Rehman alias Arshad Pradhan, etc already arrested in the case and with Khalid Saifi (anti-CAA protester and arrested rioter in Jagatpuri area), persons who were involved in organising anti-CAA protests in various sites such as Haji Mangta (protest site at at Chand Bagh Mazar), Haji Ballo (protest site at Shri Ram Colony, Khajuri Khas), Wajid Khan (protest site at Shaheen Bagh), Dr MM Anwar (protest site at Brijpuri Pulia near Farooqia Masjid) and with some advocates.”

Police also affixed a flowchart in the chargesheet naming Dr Anwar and other organisers, stating: “All these persons, along with Tahir Hussain, have hatched a well-planned and deep-rooted conspiracy to precipitate and cause widespread riots in Northeast Delhi. Together, these persons are responsible for the death of 53 persons, injury to countless innocent individuals, destruction of properties worth crores of rupees and causing a tear in the social fabric of the nation as a whole.”

It is to be noted that Dr M A Anwar’s name has been written as Dr M M Anwar in this chargesheet, but the phone number mentioned is his. A senior officer confirmed that was an error.

Dr Anwar, when contacted, said, “It has been brought to my notice that my name is mentioned in a flowchart in a chargesheet. I just want to say that these accusations are false, I didn’t organise any protests… I knew Tahir Hussain because he was the area councillor. I have spoken to him about work in the past.” Previously, he had said he was being targeted for treating riot patients and “serving humanity.”

During the riots, Dr Anwar and his staff had attended to several patients with injuries, including bullet wounds and skull fractures.

Documentary filmmaker Rahul Roy, through advocate Suroor Mander, had moved Delhi High Court on February 25 after seriously injured patients could not be transported from Al Hind to the better-equipped GTB Hospital because rioters were targeting ambulances. In a midnight hearing, the High Court had directed Delhi Police to ensure safe passage of injured victims to GTB or any other government facility.

📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines

For all the latest Delhi News, download Indian Express App.