Riots case: Delhi Court grants man interim protection from arrest

A Delhi court has granted interim protection from arrest to a man whose father was arrested in a Northeast Delhi riots case, observing that police have not investigated his complaint and want to arrest him now.

The man, Rashid, is the son of a Madina Masjid committee member Hashim Ali. Ali was first arrested in a case of arson and loot filed by a local, Naresh Chand. After being granted bail, Ali had filed a complaint regarding the burning down of his house, which was clubbed by police with Naresh’s complaint.

Ali had also named 15 rioters who torched down the mosque during the riots in a separate complaint. Police had earlier claimed that this complaint was added to Naresh’s complaint and then stated that they filed a separate FIR in the matter.

Rashid, on the other hand, also filed a complaint regarding arson and loot at his house and named Naresh’s son Titu alias Umakant. Umakant in turn gave a statement to police naming the father-son duo as responsible for the arson at his father’s house.

Police had registered an FIR on the basis of the statement of Naresh Chand and his son. However, they did not investigate the allegations put forward by Rashid, his lawyer told the court.

Rashid had approached the court of Additional Sessions Judge Vinod Yadav and filed an anticipatory bail application through his lawyer MR Shamshad. The court observed, “It is evident that police did not investigate the complaint of the complainant (Rashid) and now wants to arrest him in the matter. Let reply be filed in the matter by the IO/SHO Karawal Nagar. Till the next date of hearing, the applicant shall not be arrested in the matter, subject to his joining the investigation… as and when called for by the IO by issuing him notice in writing.”