Riot-accused says not given food in jail

A Delhi court Friday sought the reply of the Mandoli Jail authorities after allegations were made by a man, accused in the northeast Delhi riots, that he was not given food and the police were threatening him to enter into a compromise over a complaint. The court also asked jail officials whether he can be shifted to another jail.

The accused, Tanveer Malik, had alleged that he was assaulted on December 8 and was not taken to the hospital for medical examination. Jail authorities replied that he was taken to a hospital and was given treatment.

During Friday’s hearing, Tanveer further alleged that he has not been given any food since Thursday and added that officials have been threatening him to enter a compromise. The court directed the Jail Superintendent to conduct an inquiry and asked to check if the inmate can be transferred to another jail.

