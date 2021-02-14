Rinku Sharma Murder: Families were on cordial terms before falling out

Speaking to the families of the victim, Rinku Sharma, and the accused on Saturday indicated things used to be cordial between the two sides before they had a falling out. The victim’s younger brother, 19-year-old Mannu, who is with the VHP’s youth wing, had earlier said Rinku had once donated blood to a relative of one of the accused.

Sharma’s mother Radha said, “We have known their family and were friends. But six months ago, there was some fight over money; I don’t know much. I want justice for my child; the accused should be hanged. I am not against the community, only their family.”

Shama, wife of Danish, one of the accused, said, “On Wednesday, my husband went to a birthday party along with his nephew Zahid. We got to know there was a fight over money or some business. Around midnight, we received a call about some fight at Sharma’s house… We have known their family for years; we have even taken prasad from their house. There’s no communal hate, but with the VHP now protesting outside our homes and demanding that my husband be hanged, we might have to leave.”

Nazma, wife of another accused, Islam, said: “We have known their family for years; there’s no link to the donation drive.”

Zakir Hussain, Islam’s uncle, said, “The families have known each other for years. It was Danish’s restaurant that shut down last year. There was a fight over it. My sister and her family have now gone to Bihar.”

Mannu, however, claimed the murder was over the fund collection and that the accused had an argument with his family during an event at Dussehra last year. The FIR based on his complaint also makes a mention of an argument during last year’s event.