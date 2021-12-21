Ring Road, Outer Ring Road have most black spots in Delhi: Traffic police

The Delhi Traffic Police has flagged the Ring Road and Outer Ring Road as having the most ‘black spot’ zones in the city. The two roads witnessed the highest number of accidents last year with 287 accidents reported on the Ring Road, in which over 88 persons were killed, and 256 accidents on the Outer Ring Road in which more than 100 persons died.

Officials said black spots are accident-prone zones which record the highest casualties.

A list of 25 accident-prone roads has been released with the 10 black spots in Delhi. The Ring Road – Outer and Inner, Rohtak Road and GTK Road witnessed a total of 801 accidents as a result of which 275 people were killed.

The data shows that Azadpur Chowk and Punjabi Bagh Chowk are the most unsafe for drivers as they are the top two black spots in Delhi with 23 accidents reported at each junction. At Azadpur Chowk, 22 people were injured while nine persons died last year in road accidents. This was the highest in Delhi, followed by Punjabi Bagh Chowk where six persons died and 22 people were injured in accidents. Other junctions on the list include Bhalswa Chowk, Mukarba Chowk, Burari Chowk and Majnu Ka Tila.

A traffic police officer said black spots are identified on the basis of the concentration of accidents at a specific place where some form of remedial measure can be introduced to reduce accidents.

In terms of the range-wise classification of accidents last year, the Outer Range and Western Range had the most fatal accidents with 350 and 276 incidents reported, respectively.

Meanwhile, the police said there was a dip in the number of traffic accidents and casualties compared to 2019. A total of 4,178 accidents were reported across all ranges in Delhi last year with 1,196 fatalities, compared to 2019 when 5,610 accidents were recorded with 1,463 fatalities.

“Most accidents take place because of drunk driving at night. We have increased deployment to ensure more people are fined and such accidents are prevented. Night patrolling teams are also active in several areas to help people,” said the officer.