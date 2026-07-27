Right-wing outfit chief slaps two students for taking part in Jantar Mantar protest

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Even as the Cockroach Janta Party (CJP) protest at Jantar Mantar has wound up, a video has gone viral showing the president of a right-wing outfit allegedly harassing and slapping two young participants.
The Delhi Police said they had not received any complaint regarding the incident but were verifying the authenticity of the video.
The man was identified as Satyam Pandit, a resident of Ghaziabad who claims to be the president of the Rashtra Hindu Veer Sena.
The two students were from Bareilly in Uttar Pradesh. One of them, Ayush, told local media in Bareilly that he wanted action to be taken against the accused.
Ayush said he had been staying at Gurdwara Bangla Sahib in Delhi and had been participating in the protest since July 23. He said that while he and his friend were walking to the protest site, they were harassed and assaulted. “A car stopped near us. A person sitting inside the vehicle abused us and slapped my friend. Another occupant was recording the video,” he said.
Speaking to The Indian Express, Pandit said, “The video is from July 24… near Hanuman Mandir, which is not very far from the Jantar Mantar protest site.”
When asked why he assaulted the two students, Pandit claimed he heard that people attending the CJP protest were abusing the Prime Minister and Lord Shri Ram.
“Chalo bhai kisi neta ko bhi gali sun lete, lekin koi agar hamare prabhu Shri Ram ko gali dega to hum nahi sunenge. (We can ignore abuses directed at politicians, but we will not tolerate anyone insulting our Lord Shri Ram). I checked the protest site before stopping these two youths,” he said.
देशभर के आंदोलनकारियों के सूचनार्थ!
भाजपा और उनके संगी-साथियों के दुर्व्यवहार, दुर्वचनों और हिंसा को सब देख लें। इनका दुस्साहस देखिए कि अभी युवाओं को वचन दिए हुए चंद घंटे भी नहीं हुए हैं और ये भाजपाई अपने इतिहास को दोहराते हुए फिर से धोखा दे रहे हैं। भाजपा के ये संस्कारी नेताजी… pic.twitter.com/DASFibVr11
— Akhilesh Yadav (@yadavakhilesh) July 25, 2026
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The 1-minute video shows Pandit, wearing an orange scarf, questioning the two youths. He asked them, “Why are you supporting CJP? What is your name? Are you Hindu?… People here are raising anti-national slogans. Why are you doing this?”
He also asked where they lived. The students replied they were from Bareilly and had come to participate in the CJP protest.
The video shows Pandit grabbing one of them by the collar and slapping him twice. Both students could be seen pleading with him to let them go.
The video was shared by several users on social media, including Samajwadi Party chief Akhilesh Yadav who criticised the incident.
Pandit said that if the police initiated action against him, he was prepared to face the legal consequences.
Who is Satyam Pandit
A final-year law student, he is facing around six cases in Ghaziabad between 2022 and 2026 including assaulting shopkeepers, vendors, and a meat shop owner, and making hateful remarks against Bangladeshis, said police.
In a recent video he recorded, he can be seen asking the UP Police to avoid deploying Muslim officers on duty for the Kawnar Yatra.
He frequently posts videos of his actions on social media. After allegedly assaulting the two students, he posted the video on his social media account.
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