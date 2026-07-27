Right-wing outfit chief slaps two students for taking part in Jantar Mantar protest

Even as the Cockroach Janta Party (CJP) protest at Jantar Mantar has wound up, a video has gone viral showing the president of a right-wing outfit allegedly harassing and slapping two young participants.

The Delhi Police said they had not received any complaint regarding the incident but were verifying the authenticity of the video.

The man was identified as Satyam Pandit, a resident of Ghaziabad who claims to be the president of the Rashtra Hindu Veer Sena.

The two students were from Bareilly in Uttar Pradesh. One of them, Ayush, told local media in Bareilly that he wanted action to be taken against the accused.