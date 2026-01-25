‘Right to dignified life’: Haryana human rights panel orders Gurgaon authorities to remove encroachments at Sector 57

The Haryana Human Rights Commission (HHRC) recently directed the Gurgaon authorities to take immediate and permanent measures to remove encroachments and prevent the unlawful dumping and storage of building materials at a nursery school site at Sector 57. The sector is just 3 km away from the Golf Course Road.

In its order issued by Chairperson Justice Lalit Batra on January 14 and made public Saturday, the Commission emphasised the need for sustained enforcement to avoid recurrence.

The complaint, filed last year by Roshan Lal Yadav, president of the Residents Welfare Association (RWA) of Sector 57, alleged ongoing illegal activities at the site despite previous interventions.

During the hearing, Yadav informed the Commission that unauthorised dumping and storage of building materials continued, and he supported his claim with recent photographs sent via WhatsApp that showed persistent alleged encroachment and misuse of the land.

The Commission reviewed multiple reports submitted in compliance with a previous order dated October 31, 2025. A report dated January 12 from the Municipal Corporation of Gurgaon (MCG) stated that enforcement in Sector 57 had not been handed over to the MCG and that Haryana Shehri Vikas Pradhikaran (HSVP) itself handled all such activities in its sectors.

A December police report stated that the people involved were instructed to shift operations to non-residential areas. Some complied, while others were in the process of doing so. The report listed five FIRs registered at the Sector 56 police station last year for offences under the Motor Vehicles Act, the Disaster Management Act, and for negligent acts that led to the spread of infections.

Yadav, during the hearing, explained that while HSVP removed encroachments periodically, the same individuals re-encroached due to a lack of continuous monitoring, deterrent measures, and strict enforcement by the district administration.

During the hearing, DCP East Gaurav Rajpurohit was directed via teleconference to personally oversee the matter, ensure effective and time-bound steps for permanent removal of the encroachment, and prevent future illegal activities. He was also instructed to submit a detailed status report on the FIRs, including whether trials had commenced, and if not, the investigation status in each case.

HSVP Administrator Vaishali Sharma, also contacted via teleconference, informed the Commission that a tender had been floated for barricading the area. In view of repeated encroachments, she was directed to implement robust protective measures, including the construction of RCC/CC boundary walls not less than 8 to 10 feet high, the erection of permanent iron grills or fencing where feasible, installation of prominent warning signboards stating “Trespassers Will Be Prosecuted”, and reflective signage visible at night.

Additional directives included exploring CCTV installation at vulnerable points, providing adequate lighting, demarcating the land with boundary pillars, and coordinating with local police for periodic patrolling and surprise inspections.

Assistant Registrar Dr Puneet Arora stated that the Commission views encroachment on public land as a violation of citizens’ right to a safe, clean, and dignified life, and not merely a law-and-order issue.

Speaking with The Indian Express, Yadav said HSVP officials had since visited the site again, and told him that work on the directions would commence soon.