Delhi: Ridership in public buses down 2.8 lakh

The daily average ridership in the capital’s public buses have come down by around 2.80 lakh in March, when compared against figures recorded in February, as per data obtained from the Delhi Transport Corporation (DTC) and Delhi Integrated Multimodal Transit System (DIMTS).

While DTC has a fleet of around 3,700 buses, there are over 2,300 buses under the cluster scheme managed by the DIMTS.

Delhi Metro has also registered a dip in ridership in March. The drop in bus ridership is not as sharp as the one recorded by the Delhi Metro Rail Corporation (DMRC), reflecting the varying social compositions that Metro and bus passengers represent.

As per DTC data, between March 1 and March 15, leaving out Holi, around 30.82 lakh people on an average availed DTC services. Between February 15 and 29, the daily average ridership was 32.30 lakh daily.

When contacted, DIMTS said the average daily decrease in footfall in cluster buses is “1.40 lakh due to riots and curfew in Northeast Delhi, outbreak of coronavirus, and Holi”.

Delhi Metro has registered a daily average of 46.53 lakh journeys in March so far, as against the average of 57.13 lakh recorded in February, the DMRC said in a statement Monday, attributing the dip to “natural factors” and coronavirus-related restrictions.

