Sunday, Oct 02, 2022

Ride breaks at Ramlila fair in Ghaziabad, 4 injured

Police at the Kotwali station in Ghaziabad said that an FIR had been registered in the matter against the operator of the swing

Four members of a family were injured

Four members of a family were injured when a swing ride they were on broke on Friday evening, at Ghaziabad’s Ramlila maidan. Footage of the event appears to show the ride with spinning compartments operating normally until one of them violently detaches, with some of the occupants striking the fence.

According to Circle Officer Anshu Jain, “Chhapraula resident Avaneesh Kumar had come to see the fair along with his family at the Ramlila ground. He was with his wife, children and sister-in-law. His wife and children were injured. The wife, who was hurt on the head, was administered first aid. Their injuries were then treated at a hospital. A complaint was lodged in this matter.”

Police at the Kotwali station in Ghaziabad said that an FIR had been registered in the matter against the operator of the swing under IPC sections 279 (rash riding on a public way) and 338 (causing grievous hurt by act endangering life).

Speaking to ANI, Ghaziabad City Magistrate Gambhir Singh said, “Two women and two children were injured after a swing broke at Ghantaghar Ramlila ground last night. Proper checking of all the swings will be done. The swing in which this accident happened is being investigated.”

First published on: 02-10-2022 at 08:00:20 am
