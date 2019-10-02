Riddled with potholes, Ashram road, Munirka flyover on PWD repair list

Among the roads that the Public Works Department (PWD) has to repair following the Chief Minister’s orders are key stretches that see heavy traffic but are in a state of disrepair.

Advertising

High traffic volume, monsoons and long-pending repairs have meant that roads such as the IIT flyover, Munirka Flyover and Ashram have developed potholes and cracks.

On the Munirka Flyover, the road seems to have been carved off every two or three metres. Cracks have emerged on the top layer and the rumble strips, which are designed to slow down vehicle speed. The IIT flyover, too, is riddled with potholes.

“Because of the poor condition of these roads, average speed of vehicles has come down… Drivers and bikers are forced to swerve suddenly,” said Rakesh Sharma, a resident of Malviya Nagar who uses the Munirka flyover every day.

Advertising

Over the past two months, several people have complained to the PWD via online complaint system or email, officials said. “We have received complaints, but we will have to wait till the monsoon ends. Filling up potholes and topping of both flyovers is required,” said a PWD official.

At Ashram, another traffic-prone spot, the road leading to DND Flyway has been giving residents a hard time for at least three months now.

According to officials, a section of the road had caved in, after which Delhi Jal Board repaired a water pipeline. The pothole has been patched up, but residents of Siddharth Nagar complain that the authorities missed a section. “This is a high-volume corridor and the newly patched section is already starting to come off as the whole thing was not fixed properly,” said Kirti Shah, who works in Noida.