Rice allocation ‘scam’: CBI books FCI ex-officials, three companies

CBI books former FCI officials and three companies over an alleged Rs 28.87-crore loss in rice allocation. (Image generated using AI)

The CBI has registered an FIR against former officials of the Food Corporation of India (FCI), Delhi Region, officials of the North Eastern Regional Agricultural Marketing Corporation Ltd (NERAMAC), private traders and public servants in connection with an alleged conspiracy involving the allocation and lifting of rice under the open market sale scheme (domestic), causing a wrongful losses of Rs 28.87 crore to the FCI.

The case, registered by the CBI’s Anti-Corruption unit last week, names eight accused persons, including two companies based in Assam and another in Kolkata.

According to the FIR, FCI Delhi Region allegedly allotted a total of 62,000 metric tonnes of rice to NERAMAC under the category sale of rice to state government/corporations of state governments under OMSS (D) 2025-26. Of this, around 50,645 metric tonnes was lifted by NERAMAC at a concessional rate of Rs 23,200 per metric tonne.