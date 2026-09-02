Rice allocation ‘scam’: AAP seeks CBI probe against Manjinder Singh Sirsa

After the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) filed an FIR to probe alleged irregularities worth Rs 28 crore in the allocation of rice in the Capital, the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) on Tuesday demanded that the agency also probe the role of Delhi Food and Supplies Minister Manjinder Singh Sirsa in the alleged scam.

Addressing a press conference on Tuesday, AAP Delhi state president Saurabh Bharadwaj alleged that ration meant for the poorest people of Delhi and migrant labourers had been stolen.

PTI quoted Bharadwaj as saying, “In a letter written by the North Eastern Regional Agricultural Marketing Corporation (NERAMAC), it was specifically mentioned that the rice was meant for daily wage labourers. It also shows that the food and supplies department did not just forward a letter to the Food Corporation of India (FCI), but issued a proper no-objection certificate for subsidised rice to be distributed among the poor, which was later given to a Haryana-based businessman against a commission.”