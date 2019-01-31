RFID tags must for eco-tax exemption: South Delhi corporation body

The South Corporation on Wednesday said the exemption from paying the Environment Compensation Charge (ECC) will be extended to commercial vehicles only after they obtain the RFID tag.

“This is to ensure people come forward and purchase the tag, so that the flow of vehicles is smooth, a record is maintained and diesel vehicles older than 10 years are not given entry,” said a South body official.

Vehicles exempted from paying ECC include oil tankers carrying petroleum products, CNG vehicles, ambulances, water tankers and fire-fighting vehicles. Commercial vehicles carrying essential goods such as vegetables, packed milk, food grains, eggs, salt, ice are also exempted.

“Exempted vehicles will be able to avail the benefit only after pre-registration and obtaining the RFID tag. The move is aimed at popularising the RFID tag system,” the official said.