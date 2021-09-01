RFID must to enter Delhi, 150 vehicles challaned

The South Delhi Municipal Corporation has challaned 150 vehicles for entering Delhi without radio frequency identification (RFID) tags.

Implemented at the toll plazas, the RFID technology allows for automatic toll deduction.

The action was taken after the corporation has from August 31, made it mandatory for all commercial vehicles to enter Delhi on payment of the toll tax/environment compensation charge (ECC) through RFID system only.

A senior official of South MCD said that these vehicles were challaned at around two hundred metres away from the toll so that there is no jam caused due to the action.

He said that repeat violators would be liable to face legal action including penalty/cancellation of permit.

The challan amount realised is equal to the money they pay for entering Delhi.

Commercial vehicles entering Delhi have to pay an ECC between Rs 700-Rs 1,400, and toll between Rs 100-Rs 2,000 — depending on the size and category.

The RFID tags can be obtained and recharged at 39 point of sale systems set up at the city borders. The tags could also be recharged online on the SDMC website (www.ecctagssdmc.com) and the MCD-Toll mobile app.

There will be teams deployed at the 124 toll plazas from where commercial vehicles enter Delhi. They are RFID compliant and there cannot be any reason for commercial vehicle owners to not get the tags or recharged, he said.