Four held for ‘murdering’ man and burying body in Rewari

Police on Friday arrested four men for allegedly murdering a 25-year-old man and burying his body in a field in Rewari. The victim, Ajay alias Golu, worked as a helper at a medical store in Sector 52.

Police said on December 17 last year, the victim’s father, Satyapal Singh, filed a police complaint alleging that his son had been kidnapped by the store owner, Amit, on suspicion of theft of three mobile phones. “The complainant alleged that the accused assaulted his son and kept him hostage… On October 12, the store owner called him and informed that his son had escaped,” said Subash Boken, spokesperson, Gurgaon police.

Police said a case of kidnapping was registered and investigation was assigned to the Crime branch Sector 40.

On Thursday, a team led by sub-inspector Gunpal cracked the case and arrested four suspects identified as Amit, Arun alias Painter, Nishant alias Dinu and Rubal in the case, said police.

Boken said during questioning, the accused revealed that the store owner suspected that his mobile phones were stolen by Ajay. “So, they assaulted him and he succumbed to injuries. The accused took his body in a car and buried it in a field in Aram Nagar in Rewari. The accused misled the father of the deceased that Ajay had escaped,” said Boken.

Police said the body of the victim was exhumed from Rewari on Friday with the permission of the duty magistrate. Police said they have added sections 302 (murder), 201 (disappearance of evidence), and 34 (common intention) of Indian Penal Code to the case.