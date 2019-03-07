Reward for credible information on child labourers

With the number of child labour rescues in Delhi falling far below what was envisioned in the Delhi Action Plan of 2009, the Delhi Commission for Protection of Child Rights (DCPCR) has decided to provide monetary incentives for information that leads to a child labourer being rescued.

Advertising

Sixty children were rescued in 100 operations in 2015; 479 rescued in 53 operations in 2016; 359 rescued in 31 operations in 2017; and 537 rescued in 46 operations in 2018.

In a July 2009 judgment, the Delhi High Court had formalised an action plan, submitted by the NCPCR, to make Delhi free of child labour. The court stated: “We direct the labour department to begin implementing the Delhi Action Plan by accommodating, for the time being, about 500 children every month.”

The scheme will pay informants on the basis of the number of children rescued through their facilitation — starting at Rs 1,000 for the rescue of one child, Rs 2,000 for the rescue of two children, Rs 5,000 for the rescue of six to 10 children and Rs 10,000 for the rescue of 11 or more children.

Other issues in the rescue process, however, remain.

Advertising

“We pass information to District Magistrates, who head District Task Forces which undertake rescue operations. It often takes over a month after the information is passed for the operation to take place,” said DCPCR member Roop Sudesh Vimal.