Revised Budget Estimates for 2025-26 ‘Adverse view’ to be taken if depts fail to fully use revised targets, warns Delhi Chief Secy

Flagging the “slow pace” of key departments like Health, Public Works Department (PWD) and Transport in spending funds allocated to them under the Revised Estimates (RE) for 2025-26 financial year, the Delhi chief secretary has recently directed all departments to accelerate spending and ensure 100% utilisation of the money. If any department fails to meet the revised expenditure targets, “adverse view” would be taken, he warned.

The directions were issued in a recent meeting that Chief Secretary Rajeev Verma held with senior officials of the Delhi government. “During the review, the chief secretary expressed concern over the slow pace of expenditure recorded so far by several major departments like PWD, Irrigation & Flood Control (I&FC), Health, Transport and others,” said a senior official who attended the meeting.

Verma stated that the government has come up with the RE based on the feedback received from departments and “there must not be any case where the expenditure is not 100% of the revised estimates made now at the fag end of financial year,” the official quoted Verma as saying.

“He added that adverse views would be taken if any department is not able to incur expenditure as per Revised Estimates,” the official added.

Officials said that during the meeting, the Finance department presented detailed data on revenue and expenditure with reference to the RE.

Officials further said that at the meeting, all administrative secretaries assured that necessary steps have been taken to accelerate the pace of spending and the expenditure targets approved under RE.

Officials added that Verma has also directed all secretaries to undertake weekly monitoring of the expenditure.

Story continues below this ad

In the 2025-26 Delhi Budget, a total allocation of Rs 59,300 crore was made in Budget Estimates (BE) for revenue and capital expenditure.

As per data, in the first three quarters, from April to December 2025-26 , Rs 24651.63 cr – 41.57 % – of the allocation have been spent. The data also shows that Capital expenditure has not even crossed 50% of the total allocated funds.

Capital budgets are allocated for infrastructure projects linked to roads, buildings, schools and hospitals. Of the Rs 23,011.20 crore allocated for capital expenditure in BE 2025-26, only Rs 6,819.84 crore – 29.63% – have been spent so far.

The BJP government had presented an annual Budget of Rs 1 lakh crore for this fiscal.

Story continues below this ad

In the RE presented earlier this month, the government increased the capital outlay from Rs 28,115 crore in the Budget Estimate to Rs 30,248 crore, with a key focus on road, transport, education, housing, and urban development sectors.

However, the allocation under schemes, programmes, and projects was reduced from Rs 59,300 crore in the BE to Rs 57,850 crore in the RE.

The revenue budget has also been reduced from Rs 71,884 crore to Rs 69,752 crore.