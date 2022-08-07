Fearing revenue loss, private liquor traders request Delhi govt to let their vends operate

Fearing revenue loss and lack of business and jobs, the private liquor traders’ association has written to the Delhi excise department requesting to allow private vends to operate under the old excise regime for the next six months.

In the wake of an ongoing investigation into alleged irregularities in the Delhi government’s new liquor policy and a face-off between the Lieutenant Governor and the ruling Aam Aadmi Party (AAP), the government had scrapped the new policy and decided to open only government liquor shops.

Following this, the Delhi Liquor Traders’ Association (DLTA) has requested the excise commissioner to reinstate the L-7/L-7F and L-10 retail licences under the old regime. “We have been informed that the government has decided to bring back the old excise policy. Only L-6 and L-6F retail outlets operated by government departments will be reinstated, while L-7, L-7F and L-10 licensees (retail vends operated by private entities) will be denied reinstatement,” said the association.

Pointing out that several people and private liquor traders will lose business, the association said L-7 and L-10 licensees account for 40 per cent of the retail vends in Delhi, but contribute 60 per cent to the overall revenue. Under the old regime prevalent before November 17 last year, out of a total of 272 wards, as many as 72 wards had neither a government-owned wine shop or private ones. Further, there were no government shops in 28 wards as these areas were served only by privately owned wine shops.

The new liquor policy aimed to open 849 shops but only 650 shops would open as many of the spots were in non-conforming areas (near schools, temples, etc). Under this policy, new liquor shops opened in markets, main roads and commercial complexes.

Currently, most L-7 and L-10 licensees have possession of their shops (owned/leased) and are capable of providing their services from day one of obtaining licence – on September 1 or before. “Us private licensees only lost our licence because of the new liquor policy, otherwise we always abide by all applicable laws and excise regulations. The licensees have had a great partnership with the Delhi excise department going back 15-20 years, but a majority of us are now jobless. Therefore, we request that private retail licensees also be allowed to reopen shops,” said Naresh Goyal, president of DLTA.