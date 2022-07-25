Revenue from sale of liquor dipping over the years: Data

July 25, 2022 2:32:34 am
Revenue from the sale of liquor has been decreasing over the years, data shared by the Delhi government excise department with the L-G Office has shown.
On Saturday, AAP MLA Atishi had said the New Excise Policy, which L-G Vinai Kumar Saxena has recommended a CBI probe into, increased revenue by Rs 1,300 crore in four months.
An officer said amid the scrutiny of the new policy, the L-G Office had sought data on revenue from liquor over the past five years. The policy came into force in November last year.
According to data, while revenue was Rs 6,898.54 crore in 2019-20, it dropped to Rs 5,741.04 crore in 2021-22. In the first quarter of 2022-23, Rs 1,594.84 crore was collected from sale of liquor and VAT, data states. Officers in the L-G office alleged this includes the Rs 980 crore of refundable deposit.
Subscriber Only Stories
The report states that even though sale of whisky increased by about 59.5%, wine by about 87% and beer by about 5.5% in 1st quarter of 2022-23 as compared to 1st quarter of 2019-20, there was no increase in revenue. Data further shows the Excise department is projecting to earn revenue of Rs 6,379.36 crore for 2022-23 (including VAT). While sources in the L-G office said AAP’s statement that the new liquor policy had helped the state earn more was false, Delhi government officials said dip in revenue was due to Covid and restrictions on sale that persisted even after implementation of the new policy.
📣 Join our Telegram channel (The Indian Express) for the latest news and updates
For all the latest Delhi News, download Indian Express App.
-
- The Indian Express website has been rated GREEN for its credibility and trustworthiness by Newsguard, a global service that rates news sources for their journalistic standards.
-
Subscribers Reading Now
Alzarri Joseph snags Shreyas Iyer, India 4 down
Ranbir Kapoor, who returns to the big screen with Shamshera, has his heart set on his new avatarsPremium
Latest News
Gang using ambulance to smuggle drugs busted, 3 held
Uttar Pradesh: Rs 14-crore property owned by MP Afzal Ansari attached
Action plan for EV charging infrastructure to be rolled out
Express Investigation-part 1 | Taking everyone for a ride: A study of MC tours & missing firms
High-rise near DU campus: Expert panel, NGT at odds
Owner of club at Hauz Khas Village, 9 staffers ‘assault’ policemen during raid, held
Lawyer Chavan removed as spl public prosecutor in corruption case against Kadam
Road to medal goes through long pimple
Shift in monsoon trough this week, respite likely for Maharashtra
Time to show Sena, Thackeray strongest bond ever: Uddhav
DRI seizes 8-kg gold at SVPI airport
Horoscope Today, July 25, 2022: Gemini, Aries, Pisces and other signs — check astrological prediction