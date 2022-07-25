Revenue from sale of liquor dipping over the years: Data

Revenue from the sale of liquor has been decreasing over the years, data shared by the Delhi government excise department with the L-G Office has shown.

On Saturday, AAP MLA Atishi had said the New Excise Policy, which L-G Vinai Kumar Saxena has recommended a CBI probe into, increased revenue by Rs 1,300 crore in four months.

An officer said amid the scrutiny of the new policy, the L-G Office had sought data on revenue from liquor over the past five years. The policy came into force in November last year.

According to data, while revenue was Rs 6,898.54 crore in 2019-20, it dropped to Rs 5,741.04 crore in 2021-22. In the first quarter of 2022-23, Rs 1,594.84 crore was collected from sale of liquor and VAT, data states. Officers in the L-G office alleged this includes the Rs 980 crore of refundable deposit.

The report states that even though sale of whisky increased by about 59.5%, wine by about 87% and beer by about 5.5% in 1st quarter of 2022-23 as compared to 1st quarter of 2019-20, there was no increase in revenue. Data further shows the Excise department is projecting to earn revenue of Rs 6,379.36 crore for 2022-23 (including VAT). While sources in the L-G office said AAP’s statement that the new liquor policy had helped the state earn more was false, Delhi government officials said dip in revenue was due to Covid and restrictions on sale that persisted even after implementation of the new policy.