Revenge linked to Tughlakabad fire: Accused ‘recced’ house hours before 3 killed

A monetary dispute, a recce, and a revenge — police said that these, together, claimed three lives in Southeast Delhi’s Tughlakabad Extension on the intervening night of June 12 and 13. According to the police, investigation revealed that a 17-year-old girl — who has now been apprehended — had been roaming around the house trying to figure out the entry and exit points.

A 27-year-old woman accompanied the minor, said police. The woman told police she had lent Rs 50,000 to one Rakesh who lives on the fourth floor of the building and the amount he owed to her, including interest, stood at Rs 80,000. While the minor stood guard near the gate, the woman went to the fourth floor only to find Rakesh’s partner who told her he was in Agra, police said.