Revamping 1,400 km of roads, e-scooters on rent: CM Arvind Kejriwal announces 2 big projects for Delhi

Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal Saturday made two significant announcements related to enhancing road infrastructure and addressing the issue of last-mile connectivity in the capital – revamping 1,400 km of roads and e-scooters on rent.

Aimed at redefining maintenance standards of urban roads across the city, Kejriwal announced a complete “world-class transformation of Delhi’s roads” on 1,400 km under the Public Works Department starting April 1 following a high-level meeting to review the road transformation project. The Chief Minister also announced a pilot project revolving around e-scooters in Dwarka, which citizens can rent, and will be replicated across the city if successful.

“Broken pavements, central verges, manholes, slabs, signage, electric poles, railings, lights and FOBs will be repaired along with maintenance of broken roads and potholes under the project. The agency will be given a 10-year contract for maintenance and upkeep and will be responsible for repairing any damage within 24 hours,” Kejriwal said.

“Every road will be resurfaced twice in 10 years and road markings, zebra crossings and footpaths will be repainted every three-six months. Roads, footpaths, trees and plants will be washed three days a week with mechanical sweeping, deep scrubbing and litter-picking every day,” he also said.

Kejriwal announced that deep scrubbing machines, 150 tanker-sprinklers along with 100 mechanised road sweepers will be hired for PWD roads while 250 anti-smog-gun-cum-sprinklers will be hired to wash the roads under the 250 civic wards in the city as well as the plantation of trees and plants along roadsides.

“There will be a centralised complaint system, where any person can complain if he sees any dirt, mud or potholes on the road. About Rs 4,500 crore will be spent in the first year and then Rs 2,000 crore will be spent every year on the project. In the next 10 days, all the proposals will be approved by the cabinet and all the work will start from April 1,” he said.

Camera-enabled vehicles will go around Delhi throughout the day and record the live situation of the roads and maintenance work, he added. The Chief Minister also announced a plan to introduce 1,500 e-scooters, which will be available for self-driving, at public places.

“We are going to start this as a pilot project with e-scooters in Dwarka; 1,500 e-scooters will be made available at 250 sites within the area. You will have to drive the e-scooter yourself and pay a fare for it; payment can be made through the integrated card that works on bus and metro,” Kejriwal said.

“You will be able to pick up an e-scooter from any of the 250 locations and will have to drop it back at any of these locations. Within the next 12 months, 1,500 e-scooters will be deployed at 250 locations, which will be available at high footfall places including metro stations, bus stops, hospitals,” he also said.

These e-scooters, he added, will have a swappable battery and a maximum range of 60 km on a full charge in addition to being able to travel at a speed of up to 60 kmph.

“You don’t need anyone to ferry you here. It will be completely self-driven. The helmet will be attached to the scooter. You can take it and drive around in the area and drop it anywhere on the 250 locations,” he said.

“From the day of tender agreement, the first 500 scooters will be deployed at 100 locations, then another 500 at 100 locations in the next four months and then another 500 with at 50 locations by the end of the year. The locations chosen for the contract are the high footfall areas of Dwarka,” he added.