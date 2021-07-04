Delhi: Revamped Chandni Chowk stretch waterlogged after Saturday’s rain, PWD officials say litter clogged drain lids

Traders said they used to face problems due to rain every year prior to the redevelopment and that they have not faced heavy waterlogging since the redevelopment. (Express Photo by Praveen Khanna)

Following the rain on Saturday evening, the first few hundred metres of the 1.3-km redeveloped stretch at Chandni Chowk got waterlogged, raising concerns about the drainage system. Officials from the Public Works Department attributed this to litter clogging the drain lids.

The capital received around 13 mm of rainfall in a span of 24 hours, as per the India Meteorological Department. The water on the stretch, meanwhile, drained out within 10 minutes.

According to an official, the stretch is lined with food stalls and people have been eating and throwing plastic waste on the road. This had clogged the storm water drains, which have stone lids with perforated holes.

A PWD official said, “Our teams had reached the spot but the water had cleared in around 10-15 minutes by itself. Cleaning work is going on to ensure that plastic waste does not clog the lids of the drains.”

He added that a tender had been floated by the department to ensure regular maintenance and cleaning work is done by them to avoid such

situations. The tender was floated amid the lockdown and bids for consultation have been received.

The redeveloped area has two storm water drains, and Delhi Jal Board sewerage lines. Traders said they used to face problems due to rain every year prior to the redevelopment and that they have not faced heavy waterlogging since the redevelopment.